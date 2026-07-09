The Bruins Will Miss This Off-Season Departure Big Time

The Boston Bruins' roster certainly is a bit different than it was at the end of the 2025-26 season. This is because they not only have brought in multiple new players but also lost a handful of players as well.
However, the Bruins' most notable departure of the off-season so is far is forward Viktor Arvidsson.
Arvidsson signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on July 1. This officially marked the end of his one-year tenure with the Bruins, and he undoubtedly made an impact during his short stay in Boston. Because of this, it is clear that they are going to miss him on their roster.
Arvidsson proved to be a perfect fit for their second-line right wing spot. That was a spot in Boston's lineup that they needed to upgrade for a while, and he gave them that in 2025-26. In 69 games with the Black and Gold last season, he posted 25 goals, 29 assists, 54 points, and a plus-20 rating. With numbers like these, he was certainly a big part of Boston's forward group last season.
Now, the Bruins are going to need to adjust to not having Arvidsson in their lineup. It would have been nice if the Bruins found a way to keep him in Boston, but he will now instead be playing for one of their division rivals in the Red Wings.