These 3 Bruins Prospects Stand Out As Prime Trade Chips

After playing 33 games for Boston in both 2023-24 and 2024-25, Poitras played in just three games for the NHL club this past season. Due to this and multiple players passing him on the Bruins' top prospects rankings, Poitras has been the subject of trade rumors since leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. With Poitras being a young center who has shown promise at the NHL level in the past, he could be a decent trade chip for the Bruins to dangle if they do not view him as a long-term part of their plans.

