These 3 Bruins Prospects Stand Out As Prime Trade Chips

The Bruins could consider dealing these three prospects to bring in help now.
The Boston Bruins should be looking to make some real upgrades to their roster this off-season. They have multiple roster needs that they should be looking to address, with a first-line center, top-four right-shot defenseman, and top-six winger being the most notable.
However, if the Bruins hope to land a high-impact player through the trade market this summer, they are likely going to need to part ways with at least one of their prospects.
Because of this, let's look at three Bruins prospects who could be trade chips for the Original Six club this summer.
Matt Poitras, C/RW
After playing 33 games for Boston in both 2023-24 and 2024-25, Poitras played in just three games for the NHL club this past season. Due to this and multiple players passing him on the Bruins' top prospects rankings, Poitras has been the subject of trade rumors since leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. With Poitras being a young center who has shown promise at the NHL level in the past, he could be a decent trade chip for the Bruins to dangle if they do not view him as a long-term part of their plans.
Fabian Lysell, RW
Fabian Lysell has struggled to take that next step and become an NHL player. Because of this, it would not be surprising if the Bruins were open to moving him this off-season. His trade value is definitely not as a high as it was during his days as the Bruins' top prospects, but there could be some teams willing to take a chance on the 2021 first-round pick.
Dean Letourneau, C
Dean Letourneau could very well be the prospect that the Bruins are forced to trade if they want to land a star this summer. They are unlikely to even consider trading top prospect James Hagens, so Letourneau could be their top trade chip. However, with Letourneau being a 6-foot-7 center with plenty of offensive skill, there is no question that trading him would come with a lot of risk for the Bruins.