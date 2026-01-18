This Big Bruins Prospect Is Shining Right Now

Bruins 2024 first-round pick Dean Letourneau is continuing to impress with Boston College.
The Boston Bruins have multiple promising young players in their system. One of them is 2024 first-round pick Dean Letourneau, as the 19-year-old forward is having a strong sophomore season with Boston College.
After recording zero goals and three assists in 36 games for Boston College last season, Letourneau has 11 goals and 20 points in 20 games so far this campaign with the school. With this, there is no question that the 6-foot-7 forward has taken a major step in the right direction with his development so far this campaign.
What's also encouraging is that Letourneau is only continuing to make an impact with Boston College as the season carries on, and his recent offensive numbers effectively demonstrate this.
Over his last seven games with Boston College, Letourneau has recorded six goals and nine points. With offensive numbers like these, there is no question that the promising Bruins prospect is impressing with BC.
The Bruins will now be hoping that Letourneau can continue to shine with Boston College as the season rolls on. He is a prospect who has the potential to become an impactful power forward at the NHL level due to his offensive skill and physical style of play.