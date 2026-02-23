This Bruins Big Prospect Should Get Fans Excited

This Bruins prospect could have a bright future with the Black and Gold.
With the 25th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins selected forward Dean Letourneau. This was after the 6-foot-7 forward had a big 2023-24 season with St. Andrew's College, as he recorded 61 goals, 66 assists, and 127 points in 56 games.
Following being drafted by the Bruins, Letourneau kicked off his collegiate career with Boston College this past season. Overall, it is fair to say that the big forward had some growing pains during his freshman year with the school, as he had zero goals and three assists in 36 games.
Yet, Letourneau has now broken out in a big way with Boston College this season.
Letourneau has been simply shining with Boston College in 2025-26, as he has recorded 18 goals, 15 assists, 33 points, and a plus-14 rating in 30 games. He has also been staying hot as the campaign rolls on, as he has seven goals and 13 points in his last 10 games alone.
With numbers like these, it is clear that Bruins fans should be excited about Letourneau's future with the Black and Gold. The 20-year-old has all the tools to become an impactful power forward later down the road for the Bruins, and it will be intriguing to see how he builds on his strong sophomore year from here.