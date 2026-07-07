This Bruins Defenseman Has Become A Clear Trade Candidate

The Boston Bruins have made multiple additions to their roster this off-season. The area they have focused most on, though, is the right side of their defense. This is because they acquired Will Borgen from the New York Rangers and signed old friend Connor Clifton to a two-year contract in free agency.
With the Bruins bringing in Borgen and Clifton, the right side of their blueline has now become crowded. Because of this, Henri Jokiharju is starting to stand out as a clear trade candidate for the Bruins.
The Bruins' right side now consists of Charlie McAvoy, Borgen, and Clifton. With that, Jokiharju now looks like the odd man out, and it would make sense if Boston looked to move him because of it. This is especially so when noting that the left side of their defense is also crowded right now.
Jokiharju also has a $3 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season. That is a high cap hit for a player who may not be a regular in their lineup. Thus, it would be understandable if Boston looked to move him.
In 41 games last season for the Bruins, Jokiharju posted two goals, 15 points, 37 blocks, and a plus-2 rating. He also played in only two playoff games for the Bruins this spring, where he had zero points and a plus-1 rating.
Teams looking for help on the right side of their bottom pairing could consider pursuing Jokiharju if the Bruins make him available.