This Bruins Exciting Prospect Could Be Something Truly Special

Bruins prospect Will Zellers could be one of Boston's future stars.
Since kicking off their retool, the Boston Bruins have done a good job strengthening their prospect pool. While they still have more work to do on that front, they have some exciting youngsters in their system that fans should be keeping a close eye on.
Will Zellers is among them.
The Bruins acquired Zellers as part of the trade that sent Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche during the 2024-25 season. Coyle's time with Colorado ended quickly, as he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Avalanche last summer.
While Coyle did not last very long with the Avalanche, there is a real chance that Zellers will be a nice long-term piece for the Bruins if he hits his full potential. The 20-year-old forward has shown a lot of promise as he continues his development and has the tools to become an impactful NHL player for the Bruins later down the road.
Zellers just completed his first collegiate season with the University of North Dakota, and it was an impressive year for the 5-foot-10 winger. In 38 games with the school, he recorded 18 goals, 16 assists, and 34 points. With numbers like these, it is clear that he had a successful freshman year, and he will be looking to take another step forward next season.
Zellers also showed off his scoring potential during the 2024-25 season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. In 52 games that campaign, he scored a league-best and Gamblers franchise-record 44 goals. He also recorded 71 points that campaign and was named USHL Player of the Year and USHL Forward of the Year because of his dominance.
When looking at the success Zellers has had as a prospect, it is hard not to be excited about his future with the Black and Gold. If he continues to trend in the right direction, perhaps he could blossom into a top-six forward for the Bruins later down the road.