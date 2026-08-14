This Bruins Forward Could Be The Odd Man Out This Season

The Boston Bruins are entering the 2026-27 season with a lot of NHL-caliber forwards. Their bottom six, in particular, is very crowded. Due to this, there is a chance that at least one of the players from last season's group may not make the NHL roster out of training camp.
When looking at Bruins forwards who could end up being an odd man out, Mikey Eyssimont is one who stands out.
Eyssimont was scratched a good amount this past season, and this was happening before top prospect James Hagens even signed his entry-level contract with the Bruins near the end of the campaign. Due to this, the possibility of Eyssimont not making the team out of camp is there.
Besides Hagens, the Bruins also have forwards like Lukas Reichel, Matthew Poitras, Alex Steeves, Ivan Ivan, and Riley Duran who will be fighting for NHL spots at training camp. Due to this, Eyssimont is going to have a lot of competition to land a spot on Boston's roster.
It also doesn't help that Eyssimont's case that the Bruins' fourth line of Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, and Mark Kastelic found great chemistry last season. This only makes it hard for an energy-player like Eyssimont to make Boston's bottom six.
It is going to be interesting to see what happens with Eyssimont this season. If there is no fit for him in the Bruins' lineup, they would be wise to listen to trade offers for him.