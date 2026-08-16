This Bruins Trade Will Determine If This Off-Season Is A Success

The Boston Bruins made multiple moves this off-season. However, it is clear that one move is the most notable of the bunch: trading for JJ Peterka.
The Bruins gave up a lot to land Peterka, as they traded the 23rd overall pick of this year's draft and the Florida Panthers' 2028 first-round pick. Giving up two first-round picks for one player is very notable, and the Bruins now need Peterka to work out for them because of it.
Out of all the players the Bruins brought in this off-season, Peterka has the potential to make the biggest impact. The Bruins need the 24-year-old winger to bolster their top six. If he does, it will make Boston's off-season look like a real success.
The possibility of Peterka being a strong addition for the Bruins is undoubtedly there. He has scored at least 25 goals over each of his last three seasons. His best NHL season so far was in 2024-25 with the Sabres, as he scored 27 goals and set career highs with 41 assists and 68 points. However, he cooled off a bit during his loan season in Utah this past season, posting 25 goals and 47 points in 82 games.
If Peterka regains his 2024-25 form as a Bruin, it would be massive for the Original Six club. However, this move would only be even better if he ends up taking his game to a new level playing on a line with David Pastrnak.
Yet, if Peterka ends up not being a fit and produces similar or worse offense than he did last season, this move would look more questionable. It will be interesting to see how Peterka can perform from here, but it is clear that he is a big player to watch in 2026-27.