This Bruins Trade Will Determine If This Off-Season Is A Success

The possibility of Peterka being a strong addition for the Bruins is undoubtedly there. He has scored at least 25 goals over each of his last three seasons. His best NHL season so far was in 2024-25 with the Sabres, as he scored 27 goals and set career highs with 41 assists and 68 points. However, he cooled off a bit during his loan season in Utah this past season, posting 25 goals and 47 points in 82 games.