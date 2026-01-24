This Great Bruins Trade Just Keeps Getting Better

The Bruins are continuing to benefit from this smart move.
The Boston Bruins have certainly been a nice surprise this season. After a disappointing 2024-25 season that saw them miss the playoffs, many did not have high expectations for the Bruins heading into 2025-26.
Yet, with February around the corner, the Bruins currently have a 29-20-2 record and hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
There have been many reasons for the Bruins' strong start to the season. One of them has been the emergence of forward Fraser Minten, as the 21-year-old has proven that he can be an impactful center at the NHL level.
In 51 games this season with the Bruins, Minten has posted 12 goals, 11 assists, 23 points, 94 hits, and a plus-14 rating. With this, the young Bruins center has given the Original Six club a nice mix of solid secondary offensive production and grit.
With how well Minten is already performing for the Bruins, there is no question that the Bruins' decision to trade Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs is only continuing to look like a home run for Boston. This is especially so when noting that the Bruins not only landed Minten from the Maple Leafs for Carlo, but also Toronto's 2026 first-round pick in the deal. That only makes this great deal even better for Boston.
The Bruins also used the 2025 fourth-round pick they received from this trade to select defenseman Vashek Blanar, who has been showing promise this season. In 19 games with HV71's junior team, he has posted three goals, 11 assists, and 14 points.
Overall, it is hard not to love this deal for the Bruins. While Carlo was a solid top-four defenseman during his time with the Bruins, they made the right call parting ways with him for the return they received from Toronto.