This Great Bruins Trade Just Keeps Getting Better

With how well Minten is already performing for the Bruins, there is no question that the Bruins' decision to trade Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs is only continuing to look like a home run for Boston. This is especially so when noting that the Bruins not only landed Minten from the Maple Leafs for Carlo, but also Toronto's 2026 first-round pick in the deal. That only makes this great deal even better for Boston.