Top RD Target Snatched By Sharks; Options Running Thin

The Boston Bruins continue to hunt for a right-shot defenseman, but it won't end up being Jacob Trouba.
Trouba, 32, signed a massive four-year contract with the San Jose Sharks, taking his name off the list of unrestricted free agents.
His signing brings the list of right-shot defensemen available on the free agent market down to John Carlson, John Klingberg, and then Andrew Peeke is listed by The Athletic's live board as the third-best RD available.
It's virtually Carlson or bust territory.
Carlson, 36, continues to hunt for a reported minimum of two-years, and over $10 million annually on his contract.