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Top RD Target Snatched By Sharks; Options Running Thin

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Russell Macias
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The Boston Bruins continue to hunt for a right-shot defenseman, but it won't end up being Jacob Trouba.

Trouba, 32, signed a massive four-year contract with the San Jose Sharks, taking his name off the list of unrestricted free agents.

His signing brings the list of right-shot defensemen available on the free agent market down to John Carlson, John Klingberg, and then Andrew Peeke is listed by The Athletic's live board as the third-best RD available.

It's virtually Carlson or bust territory.

Carlson, 36, continues to hunt for a reported minimum of two-years, and over $10 million annually on his contract.

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