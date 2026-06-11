Two Bruins Receive Votes For Hart Trophy Award

The 2026 NHL Hart Trophy, awarded to the league's MVP, has been awarded to Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Kucherov edged out Connor McDavid by a total of 10 points, 1,436 points to 1,426.
The Boston Bruins ended up with some major representation in the final voting tally for league MVP.
David Pastrnak finished sixth for the Hart Trophy, finishing with one third-place vote, 11 fourth-place votes, and 44 fifth-place votes.
Pastrnak posted 29 goals and 100 points in 77 games this season, primarily playing with Morgan Geekie, Marat Khusnutdinov, and Elias Lindholm.
Pastrnak wore an 'A', and as the season went on, felt like he emerged as the leader of the Bruins.
Elsewhere on the ballot, Vezina finalist Jeremy Swayman finished tied for 18th for the Hart Trophy, tied with Kirill Kaprizov, Quinn Hughes, and former Bruin Dan Vladar.
Swayman went 31-18-4, with a .907 save percentage and a 2.71 goals against average.
By any analytical view, Swayman finished top-three in goals saved above expected, the best way to view a goaltender's performance.
For any future Bruins success, they'll need to be led by Swayman and Pastrnak.
These accolades are another sign that the future is bright with these two still in their primes.