USA WINS GOLD: McAvoy, Swayman Clinch Gold Medals In OT Thriller Over Canada

46 years ago to the day, the United States took on and defeated the Soviet Union\nin the 1980 Olympic Games, stunning the world.\n\nFor 46 years, that team stood as the most recent United States Gold Medalist\nhockey team.\n\nJack Hughes ended that drought Sunday Morning in Milan, where the United States\ndefeated Canada 2-1\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/latest-news/canada-and-usa-olympic-gold-medal-final-recap]\nin overtime, courtesy of Hughes' Golden Goal.\n\nHowever, it almost didn't happen that way. Late in the third period, Canada had\nan opportunity to take a late lead and win the Gold Medal.\n\nBoston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins]' superstar\ndefenseman Charlie McAvoy became the hero.\n\n\n\nHad McAvoy not pulled off a true goal line save, the USA drought might very well\nstill be ongoing.\n\nInstead, it's the United States' most glorious day in hockey since 1980.\n\nJeremy Swayman also received a gold medal as a member of the United States team.