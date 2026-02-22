Logo
USA WINS GOLD: McAvoy, Swayman Clinch Gold Medals In OT Thriller Over Canada

Russell Macias
20m
46 years ago to the day, the United States took on and defeated the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympic Games, stunning the world.

For 46 years, that team stood as the most recent United States Gold Medalist hockey team.

Jack Hughes ended that drought Sunday Morning in Milan, where the United States defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime, courtesy of Hughes' Golden Goal.

However, it almost didn't happen that way. Late in the third period, Canada had an opportunity to take a late lead and win the Gold Medal.

Boston Bruins' superstar defenseman Charlie McAvoy became the hero.

Had McAvoy not pulled off a true goal line save, the USA drought might very well still be ongoing.

Instead, it's the United States' most glorious day in hockey since 1980.

Jeremy Swayman also received a gold medal as a member of the United States team.

