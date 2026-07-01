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Viktor Arvidsson Signs With Division Rival

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The Boston Bruins have officially watched Viktor Arvidsson walk away in free agency.

Arvidsson, 33, signed with the Detroit Red Wings, a divisional rival after an excellent season with the Bruins.

The Swedish forward posted 25 goals and 54 points in 69 games, a key cog on Boston's second line.

The Bruins already replaced Arvidsson with the younger and more versatile JJ Peterka in the massive draft-day trade.

As for the Red Wings, Arvidsson likely replaces Patrick Kane in their lineup, filling in anywhere in their top nine, while bringing more speed and an ability to play on the man advantage.

Andrew Peeke is the other remaining notable Bruins UFA player.

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