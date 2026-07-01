Viktor Arvidsson Signs With Division Rival

The Boston Bruins have officially watched Viktor Arvidsson walk away in free\nagency.\n\n\n\nArvidsson, 33, signed with the Detroit Red Wings, a divisional rival after an\nexcellent season with the Bruins.\n\nThe Swedish forward posted 25 goals and 54 points in 69 games, a key cog on\nBoston's second line.\n\nThe Bruins already replaced Arvidsson with the younger and more versatile JJ\nPeterka in the massive draft-day trade.\n\nAs for the Red Wings, Arvidsson likely replaces Patrick Kane in their lineup,\nfilling in anywhere in their top nine, while bringing more speed and an ability\nto play on the man advantage.\n\nAndrew Peeke is the other remaining notable Bruins UFA player.