WATCH: Frederic Brunet Pots First NHL Goal, Hagens Tees Up Poitras As Youth Hunts Ducks

Oct 17, 2026 1:35 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 1:35 PM
The Boston Bruins stormed back from down 2-0 to knock off the Anaheim Ducks inside the Honda Center on Friday night.
The Bruins have now won four straight games, scoring 4+ goals in each and every win.
Michael DiPietro collected his first-career NHL victory in the win, turning aside 26 shots and keeping the Bruins in it after a poor first period left the B's chasing the game, down by two goals.
Then, the Bruins power play, spurred on by elite passing and the youth energy in the lineup, woke up in a massive way.
Related stories
Frederic Brunet posted his first NHL goal, continuing his unbelievable start to the season and career.
The goal brought the Bruins back to life in the game.
Postgame, Brunet joked about the quality of the goal.
"Probably the worst shot of my career," Brunet said with a smile. "No, it was great. Everyone just coming to congratulate me after, which was awesome... It was a burger, so I was like, ‘There’s no way that went in…’ But it went in, so I’m happy about it.”
From that moment on, Boston felt largely in control and handling everything that would go down in Anaheim.
Still, the Bruins entered the third period chasing one goal.
David Pastrnak found the one goal with a backhanded finisher after an unbelievable set up feed from Elias Lindholm.
Notably, Pastrnak passed Brad Marchand for fourth all-time in Bruins' goalscoring history.
Five minutes later, Lindholm scored a power-play goal, of his own, giving Boston their first lead of the game, along with a third power play goal.
This one might've been the single prettiest passing play of the year.
Then, the youth struck for the dagger. James Hagens and Matthew Poitras busted in on a two-on-one rush.
Hagens fed Poitras, who made a slick move and buried the goal.
It doesn't get any better than that for the Bruins.
Hagens had two primary assists in the Bruins' victory, his first-career multi-point night.