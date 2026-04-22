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WATCH: Morgan Geekie Scores Unbelievable Goal From Center Ice

Russell Macias
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BUFFALO, NY -- Every now and again, the Stanley Cup Playoffs provides you with moments you'll remember forever. Iconic goals, ear-deafening noise.

Other times, the unbelievable things that happen in the playoffs take your breath away.

Morgan Geekie's second-period goal is exactly that.

Now, it's not a mind-bending deke. It's not a ridiculous one-timer.

Nay, Morgan Geekie scored a second-period goal in Game 2 against the Buffalo Sabres from center ice, right at the red line. The release point came from the center ice face-off dot.

You have to see to believe.

No, it's not the goal any NHLer necessarily dreams of scoring. But, the goal is seismic. It doubles the Bruins lead to 2-0.

The Bruins scored again before the end of the second, and lead 3-0 at the end of the period.

Playoff hockey's all about bounces and breaks. After Game 1 ended with the Sabres getting multiple bounces and storming back, Geekie gets the mother of all bounces tonight in Game 2.

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