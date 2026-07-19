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What A Pavel Zacha Extension Could Cost

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Russell Macias
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The Boston Bruins' 2026-27 regular season draws nearer, and with it, the future of Pavel Zacha remains a mystery.

Zacha, 29, is coming off a career year in which he posted 30 goals and 65 points in 78 games, all while playing a massive role in Boston's lineup, playing in all special teams situations.

With an exploding cap, the biggest question is what type of extension is Zacha looking for?

If it's a long-term one, which feels most likely for a player around his age coming off a career year, it's likely his ask comes down around the $10-$11 million cap hit mark.

That's not a typo.

After Leo Carlsson's earth-shattering offer sheet, along with Connor Bedard's new contract, the going rate for a second-line, or borderline top-line center, just increased exponentially.

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Zacha could easily head into the negotiating table and ask for $70-80 million on a seven-year extension, with eight-year deals no longer an option under the new CBA.

It's unlikely a shorter-term deal yields much better, as it's likely Zacha wants to maximize his value right now, leaving the Bruins in an unenviable spot.

The ultimate question comes down to what Boston thinks they need in the future.

Do the Bruins believe in James Hagens, Fraser Minten, and Dean Letourneau to be the top-three centers soon? Can Elias Lindholm figure out consistency for his game?

If the answer is yes to those questions, it becomes hard to justify a Zacha extension, as opposed to dealing him in a hockey trade.

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