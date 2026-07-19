What A Pavel Zacha Extension Could Cost

The Boston Bruins' 2026-27 regular season draws nearer, and with it, the future\nof Pavel Zacha remains a mystery.\n\nZacha, 29, is coming off a career year in which he posted 30 goals and 65 points\nin 78 games, all while playing a massive role in Boston's lineup, playing in all\nspecial teams situations.\n\nWith an exploding cap, the biggest question is what type of extension is Zacha\nlooking for?\n\nIf it's a long-term one, which feels most likely for a player around his age\ncoming off a career year, it's likely his ask comes down around the $10-$11\nmillion cap hit mark.\n\nThat's not a typo.\n\nAfter Leo Carlsson's earth-shattering offer sheet, along with Connor Bedard's\nnew contract, the going rate for a second-line, or borderline top-line center,\njust increased exponentially.\n\nZacha could easily head into the negotiating table and ask for $70-80 million on\na seven-year extension, with eight-year deals no longer an option under the new\nCBA.\n\nIt's unlikely a shorter-term deal yields much better, as it's likely Zacha wants\nto maximize his value right now, leaving the Bruins in an unenviable spot.\n\nThe ultimate question comes down to what Boston thinks they need in the future.\n\nDo the Bruins believe in James Hagens, Fraser Minten, and Dean Letourneau to be\nthe top-three centers soon? Can Elias Lindholm figure out consistency for his\ngame?\n\nIf the answer is yes to those questions, it becomes hard to justify a Zacha\nextension, as opposed to dealing him in a hockey trade.\n\nSam Navarro-Imagn Images