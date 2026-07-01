Why John Carlson Could Be A Perfect Bruin

NHL Free Agency is finally here, and with it, the Boston Bruins can make a move\nthey've long been linked to.\n\nBoston's top need entering the free agency window is a top-four, right-shot\ndefenseman who has some offense to his game.\n\nThe top right-shot defenseman on the board right now is John Carlson.\n\nCarlson, 36, posted 14 goals and 60 points in 71 games split between the Anaheim\nDucks and the Washington Capitals.\n\nHis electric offense, paired with his strong two-way veteran game, makes him a\nperfect fit for this Boston team.\n\nThey've been in dire need of help on the right side, and there's no question\nthat Carlson is Boston's man.\n\nCarlson was born in Natick, and spent early years growing up in Massachusetts\nbefore moving to New Jersey.\n\nPicturing Carlson sliding alongside either of Nikita Zadorov or Hampus Lindholm\nis not hard to see at all.\n\nThe only issue may be money, with reports indicating Carlson seeks a two-year,\n$10+ million contract.\n\nIf Boston can deal Mason Lohrei, they can easily fit Carlson under the cap.\n\nWhether or not that comes to pass is another question altogether. The free\nagency window opens at noon.