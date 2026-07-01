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Why John Carlson Could Be A Perfect Bruin

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Russell Macias
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NHL Free Agency is finally here, and with it, the Boston Bruins can make a move they've long been linked to.

Boston's top need entering the free agency window is a top-four, right-shot defenseman who has some offense to his game.

The top right-shot defenseman on the board right now is John Carlson.

Carlson, 36, posted 14 goals and 60 points in 71 games split between the Anaheim Ducks and the Washington Capitals.

His electric offense, paired with his strong two-way veteran game, makes him a perfect fit for this Boston team.

They've been in dire need of help on the right side, and there's no question that Carlson is Boston's man.

Carlson was born in Natick, and spent early years growing up in Massachusetts before moving to New Jersey.

Picturing Carlson sliding alongside either of Nikita Zadorov or Hampus Lindholm is not hard to see at all.

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The only issue may be money, with reports indicating Carlson seeks a two-year, $10+ million contract.

If Boston can deal Mason Lohrei, they can easily fit Carlson under the cap.

Whether or not that comes to pass is another question altogether. The free agency window opens at noon.

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