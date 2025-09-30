Why Kirill Kaprizov's Record-Shattering Extension Makes David Pastrnak's Contract A Steal

The Minnesota Wild just shattered the NHL's record for the largest contract in NHL history, inking Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year, $136 million extension.

That's $17 million AAV. For context, the previous largest contract signed belonged to Leon Draisaitl's eight-year, $112 million contract ($14.5 AAV).

Two and a half years ago, the Boston Bruins made waves when they inked superstar David Pastrnak to an eight-year, $90 million contract ($11.25 AAV).

Fast-forward to the present day, and the Bruins have an incredible value on their hands. Pastrnak's contract lasts through 2031, where the cap will be at unforeseen heights. Already, the cap's begun to explode.

Even in terms of sheer cap percentage, which is a way of tracking cap inflation, Kaprizov's contract will be worth 16.35% of Minnesota' cap in year one. Pastrnak's began at 13.47% in 2023-24, the year it went into effect.

Kaprizov's cap percentage will, as just stated, be at 16.35% of the $104 million cap set for the 2026-27 NHL season. Pastrnak's percentage clocks in at 10.82%, an utter bargain.

Pastrnak's production mirrors and, in more years than not, outpaces Kaprizov's. They're two of the best players in the world, signed to contracts with a gulf big enough to fit Nikita Zadorov's contract in between the two.

When you add in Charlie McAvoy's $9.5 million AAV through 2030, the value Boston has on its two biggest stars is clear.

For $20.75 million on the cap, Boston has two foundational pieces, while Minnesota has just one locked in at $17 million.

The window for Boston to get better is clear. Don Sweeney set up the franchise for success with the contracts signed. Now, Boston needs more production from the depth pieces brought in, along with a youth movement.

Whether this year goes as planned or not, one simple fact remains unchanged. Boston's set up for success in the future. James Hagens is a blue-chip prospect. The Bruins will have the money to be big players on July 1 next summer, when many marquee free agents are still set to hit the market.