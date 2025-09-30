Minnesota Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov To An 8-Year Contract Extension

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday an eight-year contract extension worth $136 million ($17 million AAV) for its superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov.

The Wild originally offered Kaprizov an eight-year deal worth $128 million ($16 million AAV) but he rejected that offer.

A few weeks later, the Wild upped the offer by one million a year and Kaprizov has accepted the offer.

Kaprizov, 28, has 185 goals, 201 assists, 386 points, 62 power-play goals, 27 game-winning goals, 1,129 shots, a 20:24 time-on-ice per game average and a plus-71 rating in 319 games played across five NHL seasons, all with Minnesota.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday some cuts to its training camp roster. The roster is now down to 31 players.

