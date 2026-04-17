Why The Bruins Could Go On A Real Playoff Run As Big Underdogs

The possibility of the Bruins going on a run this postseason should not be ruled out.
After finishing the 2025-26 season with a 45-27-6 record and 100 points, the Boston Bruins are back in the playoffs. They are set to face off against the Buffalo Sabres in the first round, which should be an entertaining series between two teams that missed the playoffs last year.
The Sabres are certainly viewed as the favorites for this series, and it is understandable. The Sabres had a 50-23-9 record this regular season, which included them having a ridiculous 39-9-4 record over their last 52 games. However, the Bruins should not be ruled out in this series and may have the potential to go on a run this postseason.
If the Bruins have any chance of going on a run this postseason, they will need their top stars like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Jeremy Swayman, Pavel Zacha, and Morgan Geekie to step up for them. They will also need their key role players like Viktor Arvidsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Fraser Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov, and Nikita Zadorov to be at their highest levels. When noting that they all had strong seasons for the Bruins, they undoubtedly have the potential to do that.
The Bruins also have the kind of toughness that could help them succeed in the playoffs. Players like Zadorov, Tanner Jeannot, Mark Kastelic, and Sean Kuraly are built for playoff hockey, and this could also be beneficial for the Bruins. They will not be an easy team for the Sabres to push around physically.
Furthermore, the possibility of top prospect James Hagens making an impact for the Bruins this postseason can't be ruled out. The 19-year-old played well in his first two NHL games for the Bruins, and the skilled prospect could end up providing the Bruins with a boost this postseason.
Nevertheless, while the Bruins may have their doubters heading into the postseason, there are reasons to believe that they could surprise and go on a run. No matter what happens on that front, there is no question that the Bruins' 2025-26 season has been a successful one.