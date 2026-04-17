Why The Bruins Could Go On A Real Playoff Run As Big Underdogs

If the Bruins have any chance of going on a run this postseason, they will need their top stars like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Jeremy Swayman, Pavel Zacha, and Morgan Geekie to step up for them. They will also need their key role players like Viktor Arvidsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Fraser Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov, and Nikita Zadorov to be at their highest levels. When noting that they all had strong seasons for the Bruins, they undoubtedly have the potential to do that.