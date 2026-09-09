Why The Bruins Should Consider Taking A Gamble On Chris Kreider

Friedman also added that Kreider wants to play in the Eastern Conference again and be closer to home.
With this news, the Boston Bruins should certainly be considering taking a gamble on Kreider if he ends up passing through waivers unclaimed and becomes an unrestricted free agent.
One of the Bruins' needs heading into the 2026-27 season is another true top-six winger, and Kreider showed last season that he is still that. In 75 games last season with the Ducks, he posted 22 goals, 28 assists, and 50 points. With numbers like these, the Boxford, Massachusetts native could slot very nicely on the Bruins' second-line left wing spot.
On an affordable one-year deal, Kreider could be a strong late-summer addition for a Bruins club that is looking to make the playoffs again this season. The idea of the Bruins adding a veteran power forward who still produces solid offense like Kreider is an interesting one.
Although there is certainly an argument to be had for the Bruins to target Kreider, it would also be understandable if they passed on him. The Bruins already have a surplus of NHL-caliber forwards who will be fighting for spots on their roster at training camp. Signing Kreider would also create another barrier for some of their prospects to make the team.
Yet, at the same time, there are not too many forwards on Boston's roster right now who produce better offense than Kreider. Due to this, it would make sense for the Bruins to try to sign the veteran winger. It will be interesting to see if they pursue him from here.