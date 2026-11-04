Why The Bruins Should Go All-In On This Season

Boston Bruins
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 4, 2026 3:07 PMPublished Nov 4, 2026 3:07 PM
The Boston Bruins woke up Wednesday morning after a day off, still remaining in first place in the Atlantic Division.
They woke up with the best points percentage in the Atlantic Division, and are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the most regulation wins in the division.
Over the last 24 months, the Bruins have completely retooled, relying on youth, whether that's come in the form of players like Fraser Minten or James Hagens, or a rookie coach such as Marco Sturm.
Bruins' General Manager Don Sweeney made the big call to deal two first-round picks for JJ Peterka back at the NHL Draft, effectively improving on, while also getting younger than, Viktor Arvidsson in the lineup
Now it's time for the Bruins to make a statement.
The team has two elite goalies, with Jeremy Swayman and rookie Michael DiPietro both consistently turning in elite performances.. The team has a superstar forward in David Pastrnak, elite number #1 defenseman in Charlie McAvoy.
That's the building blocks you need to win a Stanley Cup.
Hagens leads all rookies in goals, assists, and points. Elias Lindholm and Casey Mittelstadt continue to excel.
Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov continue to do their part.
The fourth line of Tanner Jeannot, Mark Kastelic, and Matthew Poitras continues to supply unbelievable balance of physicality and offense.
The time's here to go all-in.
The Bruins have a treasure trove of assets. They've got three first-round picks in the next two drafts.
They've got multiple valuable prospects.
The Bruins have the cap space.
Why not swing for the stars and look to land Nikita Kucherov? Why not force Detroit into presenting the Bruins as an option for Dylan Larkin?
Heck, why not keep Detroit on the phone and land Simon Edvinsson, too?
There's also a really unlikely path but, if Quinn Hughes shakes loose, why not bring him in and try to get him to sign here?
His chemistry with McAvoy led the United States to a Gold Medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Similarly, if the Dallas Stars can't extend Jason Robertson and look to deal him before the deadline, why not rush in and try to land the star scoring winger?
There's unprecedented opportunity in the trade market and potential free agency over the next few months.
The Bruins have zero reason to hesitate to go all in.
Pastrnak is 30. McAvoy turns 29 in December. Swayman turns 28 in three weeks.
They're at their peaks right now. The Bruins, who sit first in the division, should push all their chips to the center given the right opportunity.
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