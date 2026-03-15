Will 100 Points Be Enough To Make The Playoffs?

The Boston Bruins battled back from two separate deficits, including a third-period deficit, to beat the Washington Capitals in a nine-round shootout on Saturday afternoon.
Boston then could sit back and watch the Columbus Blue Jackets win yet another game. They could watch the New York Islanders blow out the Calgary Flames early, then hang on for a regulation win.
Boston could've watched the Detroit Red Wings take a point from the Dallas Stars in an overtime loss after trailing 2-0.
If they stayed up late enough, they could've watched the Pittsburgh Penguins also erase a 2-0 deficit, this one against the Utah Mammoth, and surge to a 4-3 regulation win.
The Penguins, Blue Jackets, and Islanders all winning continues to suffocate the room for any chance at gaining ground.
Heck, the Red Wings dropped last night in the standings. By points percentage, the Red Wings are now below Columbus.
Had Boston lost in the shootout, they'd be tied with Columbus at 79 points. There's absolutely zero room for failure right now.
Usually, when a team's on pace for 99 points when they hit the Ides of March, they're a safe bet for the postseason.
Yet if you checked Moneypuck.com this morning, the Bruins have an equivalent chance to that of the Blue Jackets, while the Red Wings trail by roughly 5%, the swing of one game.
Moneypuck has 10 teams with a 50% or better to make the playoffs, as the Ottawa Senators also just keep on winning.
With how every team in the race is playing, it's growing likelier by the day the playoff cut line will be set right at 100 points, if everyone keeps playing at their full-season pace.
If they all continue to lay above it, that cut line could rise to 102, 103, or even 104 points.
It's improbable, and there's going to be a very good team missing the playoffs.
Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the San Jose Sharks are on pace for 89 points. They currently hold the second and final wild card place in the Western Conference.
Or, put another way, roughly the same pace the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals are on.
The Bruins play four more games this week. Two against non-playoff teams (New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets) and two against teams within two standings points of them (Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens).
Usually, winning two of these games would be enough to at least keep pace. But, it's likely imperative to win at least three, with one of the three being the Detroit game.