56 Years Ago Today: Bobby Orr Scores "The Goal"

It's been 56 years to the date since Bobby Orr scored the most iconic goal in Boston Bruins history.
56 years since one of, if not the most iconic goals in NHL history.
Bobby Orr's goal, which won the Stanley Cup in overtime, was scored inside the Boston Garden 56 years ago today.
It took all of 40 seconds into OT for the Bruins and Orr to win that Stanley Cup over the expansion St. Louis Blues, sweeping them with ease.
Orr scored 33 goals and 87 assists for a ridiculous 120 points in his 76 regular season games that season.
In the playoffs, he found another level. He scored 9 goals and 24 points in Boston's 14 playoff games, leading them to the Stanley Cup.
That's a pace of just about 49 goals and 130 points, better than his regular season total.
His seven goals and 10 points in six games against the New York Rangers in the opening round of the 1970 playoffs kick-started the run to the Cup, as the Bruins won 10 straight games, starting with their last two wins against the Rangers, to win the Cup in dominant fashion.
There will be never another Bobby Orr.
Sit back and enjoy the greatest goal in Bruins history, now immortalized in a statue outside TD Garden: