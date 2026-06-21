Bergeron, Chara, & All The Reactions To Bergeron's Jersey Retirement Announcement

This past week, the Boston Bruins announced their plans to retire Patrice Bergeron's #37, just days ahead of the Hockey Hall of Fame's announcement that Bergeron will headline the upcoming class, barring a massive surprise.
Bergeron, 40, played all 1,294 games of his NHL career with the Bruins, becoming one of the greatest players in not just Bruins history, but all of NHL history.
His raw numbers alone are elite, posting 427 goals and 1,040 career points, three trips to the Stanley Cup Final with one win, in 2011. He's the fourth Bruins to record 1,000 points for the franchise.
The soon-to-be Hall of Famer also won SIX separate Selke Trophies in his career, the most of any player in league history. No other player has won more than four times.
Bergeron won his last two in the final two years of his career. He finished in the top five for the award for the last 15 years of his career, and in the top three for the final 13 seasons.
The best part of the became the reactions. The Bruins knocked it out of the park for Bergeron.
"To have my number retired by the Boston Bruins is an honor that is difficult to put into words," Bergeron said in the statement. "When I arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old, I could never have imagined receiving this recognition one day. I have always believed that any success I had was only possible because of the people around me.
"I was fortunate to play alongside incredible teammates, learn from outstanding coaches and staff, and be supported by an organization that believed in me from the very beginning.
"I am especially grateful to my family for the sacrifices they made that allowed me to pursue my dream. This honor belongs to all of them as much as it belongs to me. To Bruins fans across New England, thank you for welcoming a young French Canadian and making this place feel like home.
"Every time I stepped onto the ice, I felt the privilege and responsibility that comes with wearing the Spoked-B, and I always tried to represent this organization and community the right way. I am deeply humbled and grateful to be connected to the history of the Boston Bruins. To know that No. 37 will forever be part of that history is something I will cherish for the rest of my life."
You wouldn't expect anything less from one of the classiest players in NHL History.
Zdeno Chara released a statement on Instagram, congratulating Bergeron.
"If there is one thing I could never change, it would be having Patrice as my teammate, co-captain, and most importantly, my best friend."
In a video featuring current Bruins released to social mediaWinslow Townson-Imagn Images, David Pastrnak summed it all up perfectly with one word to describe Bergeron.
"Perfection."