Bruins Have Potential Steal For A Draft Target In WHL Star

The Boston Bruins' offseason continues to roll along, with the NHL Draft now less than two weeks away, and free agency just over two weeks itself.
Rumors only continue to build and roll down the hill for the Bruins, but one thing that's gone more under-the-radar is the 23rd overall pick.
The Bruins will simply be looking for the best player available, and there's a chance a really good forward slips down the board to #23.
One of those players is Kamloops Blazers LW JP Hurlbert.
The 6-foot forward has unbelievable offensive potential, something that makes his ceiling notably higher than most around his range.
This past season with the Blazers in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Hurlbert posted 42 goals and 97 points in 68 games.
He is committed to the University of Michigan for next fall, where he will continue his career.
The skill, talent, and total ceiling make Hurlbert a slam-dunk pick if he's available.
Some want to see a defenseman taken here, and if Ryan Lin or Tommy Bleyl slip all the way down to 23, they would also make a ton of sense for the Bruins.
But, the consensus about this draft is that defensemen will be going early, leaving Boston with some really good forwards to choose from.