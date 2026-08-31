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Bruins Prospect Scores Highlight-Reel Goal

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Russell Macias
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The Boston Bruins season gets underway in just a few weeks, but leagues across the pond in Europe are getting into full swing.

One league that includes is the Russian KHL, along with their associated minor and junior leagues.

The Bruins have multiple prospects there, including 2025 sixth-rounder Kirill Yemelyanov, who plays for Yaroslavl Lokotmotiv, who played in a preseason game this past weekend.

That's when Yemelyanov stole the show with the shootout-winning goal:

Yemelyanov had an outstanding season last year in the Rus-MHL, posting 32 goals and 57 points in 55 games.

His potential value as a player continues to skyrocket as he remains a sneaky high-upside swing of a late-round prospect.

The Bruins can only hope to see more positive development with Yemelyanov as his season progresses, and as he seems likely to earn a spot on Lokomotiv's KHL roster.

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