Bruins Prospect Scores Highlight-Reel Goal

The Boston Bruins season gets underway in just a few weeks, but leagues across\nthe pond in Europe are getting into full swing.\n\nOne league that includes is the Russian KHL, along with their associated minor\nand junior leagues.\n\nThe Bruins have multiple prospects there, including 2025 sixth-rounder Kirill\nYemelyanov, who plays for Yaroslavl Lokotmotiv, who played in a preseason game\nthis past weekend.\n\nThat's when Yemelyanov stole the show with the shootout-winning goal:\n\n\n\nYemelyanov had an outstanding season last year in the Rus-MHL, posting 32 goals\nand 57 points in 55 games.\n\nHis potential value as a player continues to skyrocket as he remains a sneaky\nhigh-upside swing of a late-round prospect.\n\nThe Bruins can only hope to see more positive development with Yemelyanov as his\nseason progresses, and as he seems likely to earn a spot on Lokomotiv's KHL\nroster.