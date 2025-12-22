Bruins Top Prospect Launches Charity Drive Ahead Of World Juniors

The Boston Bruins made it their mission to restore the Bruins' culture this summer, through every route possible.

Boston searched for character fits throughout the summer, and in the NHL Draft, the Bruins found themselves a perfect fit in the first round.

James Hagens landed with the Bruins, a perfect landing spot for both parties. Currently, Hagens' been a total superstar for the Boston College Eagles.

Since draft day, his reputation's only grown, and it's very easy to picture Hagens as a future Bruins superstar and captain.

This season, Hagens has posted 10 goals and 18 points in 16 games for BC. He has become a leader for the Eagles, and this has been recognized nationally, leading to his selection for Team USA's World Juniors team, which reflects both his skill and character.

Hagens since has gone above and beyond in proving his character.

Today, he announced "Hagens' Helpers" to help raise awareness and funds for Feeding America. Every time Team USA wins at the World Juniors, Hagens will donate to Feeding America, a network of over 200 food banks with one mission: End Hunger.

Hagens encourages all of us to join him in giving this Holiday season, as the 19-year-old lives out his dream of playing for Team USA in the upcoming World Juniors.

Here's a link to Feeding America's website, where you can join Hagens and donate:

Join Hagens’ Helpers - 2026 World Juniors Impact Campaign on Glow

