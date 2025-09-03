David Pastrnak Expecting Big Things From Bruins

It is not a secret that the 2024-25 season was a hard year for the Boston Bruins. After a busy off-season of spending last summer, they finished this past campaign at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings with a 33-39-10 record. Their struggles also led to them trading away several of their former core players, like Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, and Trent Frederic.

Given how things went this past season, there are certainly a good number of people who feel that the Bruins won't be a playoff team again in 2025-26. Yet, while speaking to reporters, Bruins superstar David Pastrnak made it clear that they are heading into this campaign with the same expectations as they normally do.

"The expectation is always the same here," Pastrnak said to reporters, including WEEI's Scott McLaughlin. "You play for Original Six, they're very high, and they will always be here. Whoever dresses up in October, it's going to be a competitive team. That's the message we're going to have. We won't accept what happened last year. Like I said, the team that's going to dress up in October, we're going to be very competitive."

Clearly, Pastrnak has high expectations for the Bruins heading into the new season. It will be intriguing to see if they can prove their doubters wrong and get back to being a playoff team from here.

