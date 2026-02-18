David Pastrnak Snipes Home Go-Ahead Goal For Czechia

Six days ago, Team Canada manhandled David Pastrnak and Team Czechia to the tune of a 5-0 blowout to kick off the Olympics for both sides.
Czechia and Pastrnak then beat France, but fell in overtime to Switzerland, finishing third in their group.
It felt disappointing for the Czechs, and all things considered, it probably was. But, the beauty of the Olympics is that it's not single-elimination.
Part of the issue for Czechia can undoubtedly be attributed to Pavel Zacha's injury on the eve of the Olympics. Zacha would've been one of the Czech's best players, and added center depth.
All that disappointment led to the knockout rounds, where Czechia won a tight affair against Team Denmark, advancing to a rematch with Canada this morning.
The Canadians started off hot. Pastrnak had the puck stolen from his by Connor McDavid, who fed Macklin Celebrini in the shot with a disgusting drop pass through Pastrnak.
Celebrini sniped it, and Canada was on their way as the tournament favorite, leading 1-0.
Then Czechia went off script. First, they tied the game with a Lukas Sedlak backdoor tap in.
Czechia went to the power play, and Pastrnak scored from his spot. An absolute rocket one-timer, sniped over Jordan Binnington. It couldn't been located any better, nor could it be any more Pastrnak.
Just like that, Czechia led 2-1. Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, it's the first time Canada has trailed in a best-on-best situation since the 2010 Olympics. Some 805 minutes and change of game time ago.
Put another way, over 13 games without trailing. The entire 2014 Olympics included.
Wiped out.
Pastrnak has the Czechians leading at the end of the first period, 2-1.