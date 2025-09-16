Elias Lindholm Healthy, Ready To Put Last Year Behind Him

The Boston Bruins' marquee signing of July 1, 2024, Elias Lindholm, knows last year wasn't good enough. Lindholm played all 82 games last year.

That doesn't tell the full story. Lindholm missed the vast majority of training camp due to a lingering back injury, and did not have the start to his Bruins career he would've wanted.

So, when Lindholm spoke on September 9 at the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Outing, the first question was the simplest and easiest. How's Lindholm feeling?

"Way better." Lindholm said, "Obviously, I've been working out, had a good summer at home and the body feels pretty good, so better this year for sure. "

Starting in perfect health will be a huge key. He struggled to get going out of the gate last year, and it played a role in the team spiraling down the standings.

"Obviously," Lindholm said, "When the season goes like that, you probably want to put it in the trash and move on. It's not that easy, but that's something you would like to do... For myself, I played some pretty decent hockey at the end there, so that's probably what I'd like to bring to this year."

Lindholm referred to his 15 points in the season's final 16 games. If he can produce at that pace, something he's done before in his career, the Bruins' fortunes could be very different. He found excellent chemistry with David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie.

"it was a good way to finish for me." Lindholm said, "I got put in a position to play with those two that had some good chemistry, and it was pretty easy for me to go in there and play. So it was good for me, and obviously, a little boost, and carried over a little bit to the Worlds [Championship]. So obviously coming in here with some pretty good confidence, so hopefully we can do something good this year."

A confident, healthy Elias Lindholm is the best-case scenario for the Bruins. When he's at his best, he's one of the best all-around centers in the entire NHL, with the ability to score and shut down opponents all at the same time. It's evidenced by how he finished the season, and it's evidenced by his 2021-22 campaign, one with 42 goals and 82 points.