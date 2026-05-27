Ex-Bruin Continues Lighting Up 2026 Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to power through the 2026 playoffs, and now lead the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Final.
The Hurricane have completely stuffed the Canadiens into a locker the last two games, limiting the Habs to a combined total of 25 shots on goal in those games.
Both games inexplicably went to overtime despite the severe ice tilt, with Carolina winning both.
Carolina sits at a record of 10-1 through their first 11 playoff games.
Their points leader?
None other than ex-Boston Bruin forward Taylor Hall. He scored again in the Game 3 victory, giving Carolina a 2-1 lead at the time.
The now-grizzled veteran has been in the 2018 Hart Trophy mode, where he just can't be stopped. Hall was a Bruin for parts of three seasons from 2020-21 until 2023, excelling and ultimately pricing himself out of an extension following the 2023 season.
Hall is certainly one that got away, as he would be an unbelievable asset for the current day Bruins.
Instead, he continues his charge toward the Stanley Cup, as a potential Conn Smythe favorite if the Hurricanes go all the way.