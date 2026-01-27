Hampus Lindholm, Former Bruin Named As Injury Replacements For Team Sweden

Boston Bruins defenseman and alternate captain Hampus Lindholm received a long-awaited and deserved nod this morning.
Team Sweden announced that he will be replacing the injured Jonas Brodin on the 2026 Swedish Olympic Team.
It's the right call. It was a shock that Lindholm didn't make the team outright. He would've made the 4 Nation's Face-Off had he not been injured, and only showed how elite he is this year, outside of time missed due to an injury early.
Lindholm, 32, has scored three goals and 16 points in 38 games for the Bruins this season.
Lindholm joins teammate Elias Lindholm on Team Sweden and is the eighth player overall from the Bruins organization heading to the Olympics.
Those are: Henri Jokiharju (Finland), Charlie McAvoy (USA), Jeremy Swayman (USA), David Pastrnak (Czechia), and Pavel Zacha (Czechia), and Dans Locmelis [Providence] (Latvia).
Also named alongside Lindholm as an injury replacement is former Bruin Marcus Johansson, who was a trade deadline acquisition and key depth piece in the 2019 playoff run.