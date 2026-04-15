Revisiting Another Excellent Don Sweeney Trade

The Boston Bruins return to the playoffs for the first time in two years, an unusually long gap for the Bruins, an annual playoff stalwart.
Now, that's obviously tongue-in-cheek. The Bruins took one step back in the 2024-25 season. During that down year, Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney executed a swift retool.
That included fleecing the Toronto Maple Leafs while acquiring futures and younger pieces from others.
Everyone points to the Fraser Minten-Brandon Carlo trade as Sweeney's masterclass, which, in fairness, it is.
Nowhere near enough shine has been given to the Charlie Coyle trade. The Bruins dealt Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche for Casey Mittelstadt, Will Zellers, and a 2025 second-round pick (Liam Pettersson).
Colorado flipped Coyle away months later. The Bruins utilized Casey Mittelstadt as an effective left-winger, where he produced 15 goals and 42 points in 71 games this year, all while being a key part of Boston's elite second line.
Will Zellers looks every bit of a future top-nine forward, with a chance at becoming even better than that. Pettersson's an elite skater with offensive talent, but is a ways off from the NHL.
Coyle had just 15 goals and 22 points in 64 games with Boston last year, with a -14. He'd fallen out of favor, and a change of scenery was helpful for all involved.
For Sweeney to turn that return into a player who fully replaced Coyle and his production in the lineup, along with two good future pieces, it sets the table.
Mittelstadt and the Bruins gear up for their first round against the Buffalo Sabres, a fitting opponent for Mittelstadt.
Buffalo dealt Mittelstadt to Colorado at the 2024 Trade Deadline, one year prior to Colorado dumping him to Boston.
In that deal, Buffalo acquired Bowen Byram, a huge part of their current blue line.
Some extra motivation will only help Mittelstadt, as he gets his second taste of playoff hockey.
With Colorado in 2024, he posted three goals and nine points in 11 games.
That's a really strong total, and if he matches that level of production, Boston can undoubtedly go on a deep run.