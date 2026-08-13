What is JJ Peterka's 2026-27 Ceiling?

The Boston Bruins made one big splash for the 2026-27 season by acquiring JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for the 23rd overall pick and the Florida Panthers' 2028 unprotected first-round pick.
Peterka, 24, posted 25 goals and 47 points in 82 games with the Mammoth in 2025-26, a decline from his prolific 2024-25 in Buffalo.
That season, Peterka posted 27 goals and 68 points in 77 games.
That production would've placed Peterka tied for second in points with Morgan Geekie, and fourth in goals behind Geekie, Pavel Zacha, and David Pastrnak.
Peterka's two-way potential is immense, and it seems he'll be a perfect fit for Boston's system under Head Coach Marco Sturm.
So, if he plays with Pastrnak, what could his ceiling be?
Peterka figures to slot in right onto the top power play unit in addition to a clearcut top-six role playing with Pastrnak and/or Zacha.
That alone will give Peterka the boost he needs after Utah buried him on their third line throughout much of last season.
It's entirely possible that, with Peterka's skills, he could reach 40 goals this season if a lot breaks his way. Geekie scored 39, and on paper, Peterka's got a similar skill level to Geekie, along with a wicked shot.
Peterka could very easily bust out for the Bruins and be a game-changing addition for the entire team.