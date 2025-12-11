Sabres Continue Western Road Trip In Vancouver

12/11/25 - 10:00pm at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC

Buffalo – 12-14-4 | - 28 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Vancouver – 11-16-3 | - 25 points – 8th place in the Pacific Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.0% (13th)

Penalty Kill – 86.2% (2nd)

Vancouver

Power Play – 18.8% (17th)

Penalty Kill - 72.0% (30th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 30 GP, 14 G, 12 A, 26 PTS

Alex Tuch: 30 GP, 11 G, 15 A, 26 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 27 GP, 2 G, 21 A, 23 PTS

Vancouver

Elias Pettersson: 28 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 PTS

Quinn Hughes: 25 GP, 2 G, 20 A, 22 PTS

Brock Boeser: 28 GP, 9 G, 7 A, 16 PTS

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (4-5-1, 2.91 GAA, .884 Sv %)

Vancouver – Kevin Lankinen (4-10-3, 3.49 GAA, .878 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Josh Doan

Isak Rosen - Peyton Krebs - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Trevor Kuntar - Tyson Kozak

Ex.Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson - Owen Power

Ex. Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)

Jason Zucker (lower body, Dec 10; injured reserve)

Colten Ellis (concussion protocol, Dec 11: injured reserve)

Josh Norris (day-to-day, illness/soreness)

Notes

Buffalo has earned at least one point in four of its last five contests in Vancouver (3-1-1).

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded seven points (1+6) in his last five games, including at least one point in three straight contests. On Dec. 3 at Philadelphia, Dahlin surpassed Henrik Tallinder (532 games played with Buffalo) and gained sole possession of 11th place on Buffalo’s all-time list for games played by a defenseman. Dahlin is two games away from surpassing Jerry Korab (537 games played; 10th all-time) and moving into the top 10 on Buffalo’s all-time list.

Josh Doan has notched 10 points (5+5) in his last 10 games, including at least one point in back-to-back games (2+1). His current stretch represents the longest span of games in his career in which he registered at least a point per game. Doan would match the longest point streak of his career (five times) with a point in tonight’s game.

Tage Thompson has recorded five points (2+3) in his last five games, including at least one goal in back-to-back contests. A goal tonight would mark Thompson’s second goal streak of at least three games this season.

Alex Tuch has scored a goal in consecutive games and a goal tonight would mark his first goal streak of three or more games since he registered a four-game goal streak from March 27 to April 1, 2025 (5+3).

The Sabres have recorded at least one power-play goal in five consecutive games dating back to Dec. 1 at Winnipeg.

A power-play goal in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its first power-play goal streak of six or more games since Nov. 5 to 20, 2024 (7 games).

