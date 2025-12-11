Sabres Continue Western Road Trip In Vancouver

12/11/25 - 10:00pm at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
Buffalo – 12-14-4 | - 28 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
Vancouver – 11-16-3 | - 25 points – 8th place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.0% (13th)
Penalty Kill – 86.2% (2nd)
Vancouver
Power Play – 18.8% (17th)
Penalty Kill - 72.0% (30th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 30 GP, 14 G, 12 A, 26 PTS
Alex Tuch: 30 GP, 11 G, 15 A, 26 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 27 GP, 2 G, 21 A, 23 PTS
Vancouver
Elias Pettersson: 28 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 PTS
Quinn Hughes: 25 GP, 2 G, 20 A, 22 PTS
Brock Boeser: 28 GP, 9 G, 7 A, 16 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (4-5-1, 2.91 GAA, .884 Sv %)
Vancouver – Kevin Lankinen (4-10-3, 3.49 GAA, .878 Sv%)
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Josh Doan
Isak Rosen - Peyton Krebs - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Trevor Kuntar - Tyson Kozak
Ex.Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson - Owen Power
Ex. Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Jason Zucker (lower body, Dec 10; injured reserve)
Colten Ellis (concussion protocol, Dec 11: injured reserve)
Josh Norris (day-to-day, illness/soreness)
Notes
Buffalo has earned at least one point in four of its last five contests in Vancouver (3-1-1).
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded seven points (1+6) in his last five games, including at least one point in three straight contests. On Dec. 3 at Philadelphia, Dahlin surpassed Henrik Tallinder (532 games played with Buffalo) and gained sole possession of 11th place on Buffalo’s all-time list for games played by a defenseman. Dahlin is two games away from surpassing Jerry Korab (537 games played; 10th all-time) and moving into the top 10 on Buffalo’s all-time list.
Josh Doan has notched 10 points (5+5) in his last 10 games, including at least one point in back-to-back games (2+1). His current stretch represents the longest span of games in his career in which he registered at least a point per game. Doan would match the longest point streak of his career (five times) with a point in tonight’s game.
Tage Thompson has recorded five points (2+3) in his last five games, including at least one goal in back-to-back contests. A goal tonight would mark Thompson’s second goal streak of at least three games this season.
Alex Tuch has scored a goal in consecutive games and a goal tonight would mark his first goal streak of three or more games since he registered a four-game goal streak from March 27 to April 1, 2025 (5+3).
The Sabres have recorded at least one power-play goal in five consecutive games dating back to Dec. 1 at Winnipeg.
A power-play goal in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its first power-play goal streak of six or more games since Nov. 5 to 20, 2024 (7 games).
