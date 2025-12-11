    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Continue Western Road Trip In Vancouver

    Michael Augello
    Dec 11, 2025, 20:13
    Buffalo Sabres - Vancouver Canucks Game Preview

    12/11/25 - 10:00pm at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC

    Buffalo – 12-14-4 | - 28  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Vancouver  – 11-16-3 | - 25 points – 8th place in the Pacific Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 20.0% (13th)

    Penalty Kill – 86.2% (2nd)

    Vancouver

    Power Play – 18.8% (17th)

    Penalty Kill - 72.0% (30th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Tage Thompson: 30 GP, 14 G, 12 A, 26 PTS

    Alex Tuch: 30 GP, 11 G, 15 A, 26 PTS

    Rasmus Dahlin: 27 GP, 2 G, 21 A, 23 PTS

    Vancouver

    Elias Pettersson: 28 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 PTS

    Quinn Hughes: 25 GP, 2 G, 20 A, 22 PTS

    Brock Boeser: 28 GP, 9 G, 7 A, 16 PTS

    Starting Goalies(projected)

    Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (4-5-1, 2.91 GAA, .884 Sv %)

    Vancouver –  Kevin Lankinen (4-10-3, 3.49 GAA, .878 Sv%)

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

    Forwards

    Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

    Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Josh Doan  

    Isak Rosen - Peyton Krebs - Jack Quinn 

    Beck Malenstyn - Trevor Kuntar - Tyson Kozak  

    Ex.Josh Dunne

    Defense

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins 

    Jacob Bryson - Owen Power 

    Ex. Zach Metsa  

    Goaltenders

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Alex Lyon

     

    Injuries

    Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) 

    Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) 

    Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

    Jason Zucker (lower body, Dec 10; injured reserve)

    Colten Ellis (concussion protocol, Dec 11: injured reserve)

    Josh Norris (day-to-day, illness/soreness)

     

    Notes

    Buffalo has earned at least one point in four of its last five contests in Vancouver (3-1-1).

    Rasmus Dahlin has recorded seven points (1+6) in his last five games, including at least one point in three straight contests. On Dec. 3 at Philadelphia, Dahlin surpassed Henrik Tallinder (532 games played with Buffalo) and gained sole possession of 11th place on Buffalo’s all-time list for games played by a defenseman. Dahlin is two games away from surpassing Jerry Korab (537 games played; 10th all-time) and moving into the top 10 on Buffalo’s all-time list.

    Josh Doan has notched 10 points (5+5) in his last 10 games, including at least one point in back-to-back games (2+1). His current stretch represents the longest span of games in his career in which he registered at least a point per game. Doan would match the longest point streak of his career (five times) with a point in tonight’s game.

    Tage Thompson has recorded five points (2+3) in his last five games, including at least one goal in back-to-back contests. A goal tonight would mark Thompson’s second goal streak of at least three games this season.

    Alex Tuch has scored a goal in consecutive games and a goal tonight would mark his first goal streak of three or more games since he registered a four-game goal streak from March 27 to April 1, 2025 (5+3).

    The Sabres have recorded at least one power-play goal in five consecutive games dating back to Dec. 1 at Winnipeg.

    A power-play goal in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its first power-play goal streak of six or more games since Nov. 5 to 20, 2024 (7 games).

     

