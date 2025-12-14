Sabres Finish Off Western Road Trip In Seattle

12/14/25 - 8:00pm at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

Buffalo – 13-14-4 | - 30 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Seattle – 12-11-6 | - 30 points – 6th place in the Pacific Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.6% (13th)

Penalty Kill – 85.6% (2nd)

Seattle

Power Play – 18.7% (19th)

Penalty Kill - 66.7% (32nd)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 31 GP, 15 G, 13 A, 28 PTS

Alex Tuch: 30 GP, 11 G, 15 A, 26 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 28 GP, 3 G, 22 A, 25 PTS

Seattle

Jordan Eberle: 29 GP, 9 G, 9 A, 18 PTS

Vince Dunn: 29 GP, 5 G, 12 A, 17 PTS

Matty Beniers: 29 GP, 4 G, 13 A, 17 PTS

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (5-6-3, 3.13 GAA, .902 Sv %)

Seattle – Joey Daccord (8-7-4, 2.94 GAA, .893 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Josh Doan

Isak Rosen - Peyton Krebs - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Trevor Kuntar - Tyson Kozak

Ex.Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson - Owen Power

Ex. Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)

Jason Zucker (lower body, Dec 10; injured reserve)

Colten Ellis (concussion protocol, Dec 11: injured reserve)

Josh Norris (day-to-day, illness/soreness)

Notes

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded nine points (2+7) in his last six games, including at least one point in four straight contests and multiple points in three straight games. A multi-point performance tonight would make Dahlin the first Sabres defenseman since Andrej Sekera from Feb. 26 to March 6, 2011 (five games) to record a multipoint streak of four or more games. In tonight’s game, Dahlin will play his 538th career game to surpass Jerry Korab and move into the top 10 on Buffalo’s all-time games played list among defensemen.

Josh Doan has notched 11 points (5+6) in his last 11 games, including at least one point in three straight games (2+2). His current stretch represents the longest span of games in his career in which he registered at least a point per game. A point in tonight’s game would give Doan the longest point streak of his career (4 games).

Tage Thompson has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last six games, including at least one goal in three consecutive contests. A goal tonight would mark Thompson’s fifth goal streak of four or more games in his career, and his second of 2025-26 (6 games; Nov. 13 to 23; 6+3).

Ryan McLeod has notched one assist in back-to-back games and he would match the longest assist streak of his career (two times) with an assist tonight.

Alex Tuch has posted one goal in each of his last two games.

Alex Lyon has made 55 saves on 60 shots in his last three appearances (.917).

