    Sabres Finish Off Western Road Trip In Seattle

    Dec 14, 2025, 21:43
    Dec 14, 2025, 21:43
    Buffalo Sabres - Seattle Kraken Game Preview

    12/14/25 - 8:00pm at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

    Buffalo – 13-14-4 | - 30  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Seattle  – 12-11-6 | - 30 points – 6th place in the Pacific Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 20.6% (13th)

    Penalty Kill – 85.6% (2nd)

    Seattle

    Power Play – 18.7% (19th)

    Penalty Kill - 66.7% (32nd)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Tage Thompson: 31 GP, 15 G, 13 A, 28 PTS

    Alex Tuch: 30 GP, 11 G, 15 A, 26 PTS

    Rasmus Dahlin: 28 GP, 3 G, 22 A, 25 PTS

    Seattle

    Jordan Eberle: 29 GP, 9 G, 9 A, 18 PTS

    Vince Dunn: 29 GP, 5 G, 12 A, 17 PTS

    Matty Beniers: 29 GP, 4 G, 13 A, 17 PTS

    Starting Goalies(projected)

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon (5-6-3, 3.13 GAA, .902 Sv %)

    Seattle –  Joey Daccord (8-7-4, 2.94 GAA, .893 Sv%)

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

    Forwards

    Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

    Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Josh Doan  

    Isak Rosen - Peyton Krebs - Jack Quinn 

    Beck Malenstyn - Trevor Kuntar - Tyson Kozak  

    Ex.Josh Dunne

    Defense

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins 

    Jacob Bryson - Owen Power 

    Ex. Zach Metsa  

    Goaltenders

    Alex Lyon

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

     

    Injuries

    Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) 

    Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) 

    Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

    Jason Zucker (lower body, Dec 10; injured reserve)

    Colten Ellis (concussion protocol, Dec 11: injured reserve)

    Josh Norris (day-to-day, illness/soreness)

     

    Notes

    Rasmus Dahlin has recorded nine points (2+7) in his last six games, including at least one point in four straight contests and multiple points in three straight games. A multi-point performance tonight would make Dahlin the first Sabres defenseman since Andrej Sekera from Feb. 26 to March 6, 2011 (five games) to record a multipoint streak of four or more games. In tonight’s game, Dahlin will play his 538th career game to surpass Jerry Korab and move into the top 10 on Buffalo’s all-time games played list among defensemen.

    Josh Doan has notched 11 points (5+6) in his last 11 games, including at least one point in three straight games (2+2). His current stretch represents the longest span of games in his career in which he registered at least a point per game. A point in tonight’s game would give Doan the longest point streak of his career (4 games).

    Tage Thompson has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last six games, including at least one goal in three consecutive contests. A goal tonight would mark Thompson’s fifth goal streak of four or more games in his career, and his second of 2025-26 (6 games; Nov. 13 to 23; 6+3).

    Ryan McLeod has notched one assist in back-to-back games and he would match the longest assist streak of his career (two times) with an assist tonight.

    Alex Tuch has posted one goal in each of his last two games.

    Alex Lyon has made 55 saves on 60 shots in his last three appearances (.917).

     

