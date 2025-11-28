Sabres Hope To Get Back In The Win Column Against The Devils

11/28/25 - 4:00pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 9-10-4 | - 22 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
New Jersey – 15-7-1 | - 31 points – 1st place in the Metropolitan Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 17.9% (19th)
Penalty Kill – 87.9% (2nd)
New Jersey
Power Play – 24.1% (1st)
Penalty Kill - 82.4% (10th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 23 GP, 12 G, 9 A, 21 PTS
Alex Tuch: 23 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 20 GP, 1 G, 15 A, 16 PTS
New Jersey
Jesper Bratt: 23 GP, 5 G, 17 A, 22 PTS
Nico Hischier: 23 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 PTS
Jack Hughes: 17 GP, 10 G, 10 A, 20 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-5-3, 3.07 GAA, .907 Sv %)
New Jersey – Jake Allen (7-4-0, 2.46 GAA, .908 Sv %)
Forwards
Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jordan Greenway
Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson - Owen Power
Ex. Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Josh Norris (upper-body, Oct 8; injured reserve)
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres have earned three straight home wins played at KeyBank Center against the Devils. Buffalo scored four or more goals in each of those three victories.
Tage Thompson has registered nine points (6+3) in his last seven games. Thompson is riding a four-game home goal streak and a goal in today’s game would mark the third time he has registered a home goal streak of five or more games. Thompson registered a five-game home goal streak from March 25 to April 8, 2025 (7+1) and a six-game home goal streak from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12, 2022 (10+5). With a goal tonight, he would become just the third Sabres skater all-time to record three home goal streaks of at least five games with Buffalo (Dave Andreychuk, Pat Lafontaine).
Jack Quinn has registered five points (3+2) in his last three games, including one goal in three consecutive games. A goal in tonight’s game would extend the longest goal streak of his career to four games.
In his last four games, Jason Zucker has posted seven points (2+5), including at least one point in each of those games. A point in today’s game would mark the second time Zucker has tallied a personal point streak of five games with the Sabres, and the first time he has done so since Jan. 31 to Feb. 22, 2025 (5 games; 2+6). Zucker has recorded six points (2+4) in three games since returning from illness on Nov. 21.
Ryan McLeod has recorded at least one point in each of his last three games (1+4), including at least one assist in each of those games. A point tonight would mark the fourth time McLeod has registered a point streak of four or more games in his career, all of which have come as a member of the Sabres. With an assist, McLeod would extend his assist streak to a career-high four games.
Rasmus Dahlin has tallied seven assists in his last six games, including five assists in his last four home contests.
In his last six games, Mattias Samuelsson has posted six points (3+3). Buffalo Sabres: Media Notes
Alex Tuch has recorded nine points (3+6) in his last nine games, including five points (1+4) in his last two home games.
Josh Doan has recorded at least one point in back-to-back home games (2+1).
Zach Benson has recorded seven assists in six home games this season.
