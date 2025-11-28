Sabres Hope To Get Back In The Win Column Against The Devils

11/28/25 - 4:00pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 9-10-4 | - 22 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

New Jersey – 15-7-1 | - 31 points – 1st place in the Metropolitan Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 17.9% (19th)

Penalty Kill – 87.9% (2nd)

New Jersey

Power Play – 24.1% (1st)

Penalty Kill - 82.4% (10th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 23 GP, 12 G, 9 A, 21 PTS

Alex Tuch: 23 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 20 GP, 1 G, 15 A, 16 PTS

New Jersey

Jesper Bratt: 23 GP, 5 G, 17 A, 22 PTS

Nico Hischier: 23 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 PTS

Jack Hughes: 17 GP, 10 G, 10 A, 20 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-5-3, 3.07 GAA, .907 Sv %)

New Jersey – Jake Allen (7-4-0, 2.46 GAA, .908 Sv %)

Forwards

Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jordan Greenway

Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson - Owen Power

Ex. Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Josh Norris (upper-body, Oct 8; injured reserve)

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)

Notes

The Sabres have earned three straight home wins played at KeyBank Center against the Devils. Buffalo scored four or more goals in each of those three victories.

Tage Thompson has registered nine points (6+3) in his last seven games. Thompson is riding a four-game home goal streak and a goal in today’s game would mark the third time he has registered a home goal streak of five or more games. Thompson registered a five-game home goal streak from March 25 to April 8, 2025 (7+1) and a six-game home goal streak from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12, 2022 (10+5). With a goal tonight, he would become just the third Sabres skater all-time to record three home goal streaks of at least five games with Buffalo (Dave Andreychuk, Pat Lafontaine).

Jack Quinn has registered five points (3+2) in his last three games, including one goal in three consecutive games. A goal in tonight’s game would extend the longest goal streak of his career to four games.

In his last four games, Jason Zucker has posted seven points (2+5), including at least one point in each of those games. A point in today’s game would mark the second time Zucker has tallied a personal point streak of five games with the Sabres, and the first time he has done so since Jan. 31 to Feb. 22, 2025 (5 games; 2+6). Zucker has recorded six points (2+4) in three games since returning from illness on Nov. 21.

Ryan McLeod has recorded at least one point in each of his last three games (1+4), including at least one assist in each of those games. A point tonight would mark the fourth time McLeod has registered a point streak of four or more games in his career, all of which have come as a member of the Sabres. With an assist, McLeod would extend his assist streak to a career-high four games.

Rasmus Dahlin has tallied seven assists in his last six games, including five assists in his last four home contests.

In his last six games, Mattias Samuelsson has posted six points (3+3). Buffalo Sabres: Media Notes

Alex Tuch has recorded nine points (3+6) in his last nine games, including five points (1+4) in his last two home games.

Josh Doan has recorded at least one point in back-to-back home games (2+1).

Zach Benson has recorded seven assists in six home games this season.

