    Sabres Need To Start Winning On The Road Against The Wild

    Updated at: Nov 29, 2025, 16:07

    Buffalo Sabres - Minnesota Wild Game Preview

    11/29/25 - 8:00pm at Grand Casino Arena, in St. Paul, MN

    Buffalo – 9-11-4 | - 22  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Minnesota – 14-7-4 | - 32 points – 3rd place in the Central Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 17.4% (21st)

    Penalty Kill – 88.1% (2nd)

    Minnesota

    Power Play – 25.0% (4th)

    Penalty Kill - 78.0% (24th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Tage Thompson: 24 GP, 12 G, 9 A, 21 PTS 

    Alex Tuch: 24 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 PTS 

    Rasmus Dahlin: 21 GP, 1 G, 15 A, 16 PTS

    Minnesota

    Kirill Kaprizov: 25 GP, 16 G, 14 A, 30 PTS 

    Matt Boldy: 25 GP, 14 G, 14 A, 28 PTS 

    Marcus Johansson: 25 GP, 8 G, 12 A, 20 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-3-1, 2.73 GAA, .891 Sv %)

    Minnesota –  Filip Gustavsson (7-7-2, 2.80 GAA, .903 Sv %) 

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch 

    Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

    Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Jordan Greenway

    Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak -  Beck Malenstyn

    Ex. Josh Dunne

    Defense

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins 

    Jacob Bryson - Owen Power 

    Ex. Zach Metsa 

    Goaltenders

    Alex Lyon

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) 

    Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) 

    Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

     

    Notes

    Tage Thompson has registered nine points (6+3) in his last eight games. 

    Jack Quinn has registered five points (3+2) in his last four games. 

    In his last five games, Jason Zucker has posted seven points (2+5).  Zucker has recorded six points (2+4) in four games since returning from illness on Nov. 21. 

    Ryan McLeod has recorded five points his last four games (1+4).

    Rasmus Dahlin has tallied seven assists in his last seven games. 

