Sabres Need To Start Winning On The Road Against The Wild

11/29/25 - 8:00pm at Grand Casino Arena, in St. Paul, MN

Buffalo – 9-11-4 | - 22 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Minnesota – 14-7-4 | - 32 points – 3rd place in the Central Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 17.4% (21st)

Penalty Kill – 88.1% (2nd)

Minnesota

Power Play – 25.0% (4th)

Penalty Kill - 78.0% (24th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 24 GP, 12 G, 9 A, 21 PTS

Alex Tuch: 24 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 21 GP, 1 G, 15 A, 16 PTS

Minnesota

Kirill Kaprizov: 25 GP, 16 G, 14 A, 30 PTS

Matt Boldy: 25 GP, 14 G, 14 A, 28 PTS

Marcus Johansson: 25 GP, 8 G, 12 A, 20 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-3-1, 2.73 GAA, .891 Sv %)

Minnesota – Filip Gustavsson (7-7-2, 2.80 GAA, .903 Sv %)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

Forwards

Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Jordan Greenway

Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson - Owen Power

Ex. Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)

Notes

Tage Thompson has registered nine points (6+3) in his last eight games.

Jack Quinn has registered five points (3+2) in his last four games.

In his last five games, Jason Zucker has posted seven points (2+5). Zucker has recorded six points (2+4) in four games since returning from illness on Nov. 21.

Ryan McLeod has recorded five points his last four games (1+4).

Rasmus Dahlin has tallied seven assists in his last seven games.

