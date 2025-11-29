Sabres Need To Start Winning On The Road Against The Wild

11/29/25 - 8:00pm at Grand Casino Arena, in St. Paul, MN
Buffalo – 9-11-4 | - 22 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
Minnesota – 14-7-4 | - 32 points – 3rd place in the Central Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 17.4% (21st)
Penalty Kill – 88.1% (2nd)
Minnesota
Power Play – 25.0% (4th)
Penalty Kill - 78.0% (24th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 24 GP, 12 G, 9 A, 21 PTS
Alex Tuch: 24 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 21 GP, 1 G, 15 A, 16 PTS
Minnesota
Kirill Kaprizov: 25 GP, 16 G, 14 A, 30 PTS
Matt Boldy: 25 GP, 14 G, 14 A, 28 PTS
Marcus Johansson: 25 GP, 8 G, 12 A, 20 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-3-1, 2.73 GAA, .891 Sv %)
Minnesota – Filip Gustavsson (7-7-2, 2.80 GAA, .903 Sv %)
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Jordan Greenway
Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson - Owen Power
Ex. Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Notes
Tage Thompson has registered nine points (6+3) in his last eight games.
Jack Quinn has registered five points (3+2) in his last four games.
In his last five games, Jason Zucker has posted seven points (2+5). Zucker has recorded six points (2+4) in four games since returning from illness on Nov. 21.
Ryan McLeod has recorded five points his last four games (1+4).
Rasmus Dahlin has tallied seven assists in his last seven games.
