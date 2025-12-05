Sabres Start Western Leg Of Road Trip In Winnipeg

12/05/25 - 7:00pm at the Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg Manitoba

Buffalo – 11-12-4 | - 26 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Winnipeg – 13-12-1 | - 27 points – 6th place in the Central Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 17.3% (20th)

Penalty Kill – 87.0% (2nd)

Winnipeg

Power Play – 21.8% (10th)

Penalty Kill - 83.0% (6th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 27 GP, 9 G, 15 A, 24 PTS

Tage Thompson: 27 GP, 12 G, 10 A, 22 PTS

Josh Doan: 27 GP, 8 G, 11 A, 19 PTS

Winnipeg

Mark Scheifele: 26 GP, 14 G, 20 A, 34 PTS

Kyle Connor: 26 GP, 14 G, 18 A, 32 PTS

Josh Morrissey: 26 GP, 5 G, 19 A, 24 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (4-3-1, 2.51 GAA, .899 Sv %)

Winnipeg – Eric Comrie (5-5-1, 2.99 GAA, .897 Sv %)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson -

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Josh Doan - Noah Ostlund - Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson - Owen Power

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Alex Lyon

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)

Notes

Tonight’s game marks the second game of Buffalo’s first road trip of at least six games and 12 or more days since the team embarked on a seven-game, 12-day trip from March 1 to 12, 2011. The Sabres also played in six consecutive, uninterrupted road contests spanning 10 days from Jan. 14 to 24, 2012. Buffalo played another consecutive road contest in that stretch on Jan. 31, 2012 at Montreal that would have extended the trip to 17 days. However, the road swing was interrupted by the 2012 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 29, 2012.

The Sabres have earned at least one point in their last three games against the Jets (2-0-1) A point in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its first point streak of four or more games against Winnipeg since the team earned four straight wins against the Jets from Jan. 10, 2016 to Jan. 7, 2017.

Jack Quinn has tallied seven points (3+4) in his last seven games, including one assist in back-to-back games. An assist in tonight’s game would give Quinn his third assist streak of three or more games in his career.

In his last eight games, Jason Zucker has posted nine points (4+5). Zucker has recorded eight points (4+4) in seven games since returning from an illness on Nov. 21. Zucker has scored one goal in back-to-back games and a goal tonight would mark the ninth goal streak of three or more games of his career, and his third such streak with Buffalo.

Alex Tuch has recorded one point in three straight games (1+2). • A point in tonight’s game would give Tuch his longest point streak of the season.

Josh Doan has notched four points (1+3) in his last three games, including at least one point in each game in that span. A point tonight would give Doan the longest point streak of his career.

Bowen Byram has registered one goal in back-to-back games and he would match the longest goal streak of his career with a goal tonight. Byram also recorded a three-game goal streak from March 26 to 29, 2023 as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.

Josh Norris has posted four points (2+2) in two games since returning from injury on Dec. 1 vs. Winnipeg, including at least one point in both of those games.A point tonight would give Norris his first point streak of three or more games since Jan. 11 to 14, 2025 (3 games; 1+2).

On Dec. 3 at Philadelphia, Rasmus Dahlin surpassed Henrik Tallinder (532 games played with Buffalo) and gained sole possession of 11th place on Buffalo’s all-time list for games played by a defenseman. Dahlin is six games away from surpassing Jerry Korab (537 games played; 10th all-time) and moving into the top 10 on Buffalo’s all-time list.

