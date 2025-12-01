Sabres With One More At Home Before Long Road Trip

12/01/25 - 7:30pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 10-11-4 | - 24 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Winnipeg – 13-11-0 | - 26 points – 6th place in the Central Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 16.7% (21st)

Penalty Kill – 88.6% (2nd)

Winnipeg

Power Play – 22.7% (10th)

Penalty Kill - 84.5% (6th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 25 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 PTS

Tage Thompson: 25 GP, 12 G, 9 A, 21 PTS

Josh Doan: 25 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 PTS

Winnipeg

Mark Scheifele: 24 GP, 13 G, 18 A, 31 PTS

Kyle Connor: 24 GP, 12 G, 17 A, 29 PTS

Josh Morrissey: 24 GP, 5 G, 18 A, 23 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-3-1, 2.73 GAA, .891 Sv %)

Winnipeg – Eric Comrie (5-4-0, 2.91 GAA, .898 Sv %)

Forwards

Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Josh Doan - Noah Ostlund - Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson - Owen Power

Ex. Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Alex Lyon

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)

Notes

The Sabres earned at least one point in both of their games against the Jets in 2024-25. A point in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its first point streak of three or more games against Winnipeg since the team earned four straight wins against the Jets from Jan. 10, 2016 to Jan. 7, 2017.

Tage Thompson has registered nine points (6+3) in his last nine games. Thompson has tallied five points (4+1) in his last five home contests.

Jack Quinn has registered five points (3+2) in his last five games, including three points (2+1) in his last three games in Buffalo.

In his last six games, Jason Zucker has posted seven points (2+5). • Zucker has recorded six points (2+4) in five games since returning from an illness on Nov. 21.

Ryan McLeod has recorded five points in his last five games (1+4).

Alex Tuch has posted five points (1+4) in his last three home games.

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last seven games against the Jets.

Bowen Byram has collected five points (1+4) in five career home games vs. Winnipeg.

