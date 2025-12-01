Sabres With One More At Home Before Long Road Trip

12/01/25 - 7:30pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 10-11-4 | - 24 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
Winnipeg – 13-11-0 | - 26 points – 6th place in the Central Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 16.7% (21st)
Penalty Kill – 88.6% (2nd)
Winnipeg
Power Play – 22.7% (10th)
Penalty Kill - 84.5% (6th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Alex Tuch: 25 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 PTS
Tage Thompson: 25 GP, 12 G, 9 A, 21 PTS
Josh Doan: 25 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 PTS
Winnipeg
Mark Scheifele: 24 GP, 13 G, 18 A, 31 PTS
Kyle Connor: 24 GP, 12 G, 17 A, 29 PTS
Josh Morrissey: 24 GP, 5 G, 18 A, 23 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-3-1, 2.73 GAA, .891 Sv %)
Winnipeg – Eric Comrie (5-4-0, 2.91 GAA, .898 Sv %)
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Josh Doan - Noah Ostlund - Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson - Owen Power
Ex. Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Alex Lyon
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres earned at least one point in both of their games against the Jets in 2024-25. A point in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its first point streak of three or more games against Winnipeg since the team earned four straight wins against the Jets from Jan. 10, 2016 to Jan. 7, 2017.
Tage Thompson has registered nine points (6+3) in his last nine games. Thompson has tallied five points (4+1) in his last five home contests.
Jack Quinn has registered five points (3+2) in his last five games, including three points (2+1) in his last three games in Buffalo.
In his last six games, Jason Zucker has posted seven points (2+5). • Zucker has recorded six points (2+4) in five games since returning from an illness on Nov. 21.
Ryan McLeod has recorded five points in his last five games (1+4).
Alex Tuch has posted five points (1+4) in his last three home games.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last seven games against the Jets.
Bowen Byram has collected five points (1+4) in five career home games vs. Winnipeg.
