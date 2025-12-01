    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres With One More At Home Before Long Road Trip

    Buffalo Sabres - Winnipeg Jets Game Preview

    12/01/25 - 7:30pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

    Buffalo – 10-11-4 | - 24  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Winnipeg  – 13-11-0 | - 26 points – 6th place in the Central Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 16.7% (21st)

    Penalty Kill – 88.6% (2nd)

    Winnipeg

    Power Play – 22.7% (10th)

    Penalty Kill - 84.5% (6th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Alex Tuch: 25 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 PTS 

    Tage Thompson: 25 GP, 12 G, 9 A, 21 PTS 

    Josh Doan: 25 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 PTS

    Winnipeg

    Mark Scheifele: 24 GP, 13 G, 18 A, 31 PTS 

    Kyle Connor: 24 GP, 12 G, 17 A, 29 PTS 

    Josh Morrissey: 24 GP, 5 G, 18 A, 23 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-3-1, 2.73 GAA, .891 Sv %)

    Winnipeg –  Eric Comrie (5-4-0, 2.91 GAA, .898 Sv %) 

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Zach Benson - Josh Norris  - Tage Thompson  

    Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

    Josh Doan - Noah Ostlund - Alex Tuch

    Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs  -  Beck Malenstyn

    Ex. Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak

    Defense

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins 

    Jacob Bryson - Owen Power 

    Ex. Zach Metsa 

    Goaltenders

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Colten Ellis

    Alex Lyon

    Injuries

    Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) 

    Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) 

    Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

     

    Notes

    The Sabres earned at least one point in both of their games against the Jets in 2024-25. A point in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its first point streak of three or more games against Winnipeg since the team earned four straight wins against the Jets from Jan. 10, 2016 to Jan. 7, 2017. 

    Tage Thompson has registered nine points (6+3) in his last nine games. Thompson has tallied five points (4+1) in his last five home contests. 

    Jack Quinn has registered five points (3+2) in his last five games, including three points (2+1) in his last three games in Buffalo. 

    In his last six games, Jason Zucker has posted seven points (2+5). • Zucker has recorded six points (2+4) in five games since returning from an illness on Nov. 21. 

    Ryan McLeod has recorded five points in his last five games (1+4).  

    Alex Tuch has posted five points (1+4) in his last three home games. 

    Rasmus Dahlin has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last seven games against the Jets. 

    Bowen Byram has collected five points (1+4) in five career home games vs. Winnipeg.

