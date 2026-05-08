Buffalo Sabres - Montreal Canadiens Game 2 Preview: Lineups, Stats, How To Watch

In his last four games, Zach Benson has posted five points (2+3), including two points in back-to-back contests. Benson (0+2 in Game 1) became the first NHL skater age 20 or younger to record multiple points in consecutive playoff games since Bowen Byram from May 23 to 25, 2022 with Colorado (two games; 0+4). He was the first NHL forward to accomplish that feat since Mitch Marner from April 14 to 16, 2018 (two games; 1+3). A multi-point performance tonight would make Benson the first NHL skater age 20 or younger to record multiple points in three or more consecutive playoff games since Patrick Kane from April 27 to May 2, 2009 (three games; 4+2). He would join Sidney Crosby, Wayne Gretzky (twice), Kane and Don Maloney as the only NHL skaters age 20 or younger to do so at least once. An assist tonight would make Benson the first Sabres skater age 20 or younger to record a three-game assist streak in the playoffs since Kevin Haller from April 7 to 11, 1991 (0+4).