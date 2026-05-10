Logo
Buffalo Sabres
Powered by Roundtable
Buffalo Sabres - Montreal Canadiens Game 3 Preview: Lineups, Stats, How To Watch cover image

Buffalo Sabres - Montreal Canadiens Game 3 Preview: Lineups, Stats, How To Watch

Michael Augello
1h
featured
281Members·3,651Posts
MikeInBuffalo@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Stanley Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Semi-Final

5/10/26 - 7:00 pm at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec

TV - US - ESPN, Canada - CBC Hockey Night In Canada

Buffalo – 50-23-9 | - 109  points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division

Montreal  – 48-24-10 | - 106 points – 3rd place in the Atlantic Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play(Reg) – 19.5% (21st)

Power Play(Playoffs) - 3 for 32 - 9.4% (13th) 

Penalty Kill(Reg) – 81.9% (4th)

Penalty Kill(Playoffs) - 15 for 23 - 87.0% (6th) 

Montreal

Power Play(Reg) – 23.1% (10th)

Power Play(Playoffs) - 6 for 33 - 18.2% (8th)

Penalty Kill(Reg) - 78.2% (18th)

Penalty Kill(Playoffs) - 28 for 37 - 81.1% (10th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 8 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 PTS

Tage Thompson: 8 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 PTS

Bowen Byram: 8 GP, 4 G, 2 A, 6 PTS

 

Montreal

Nick Suzuki: 9 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 PTS

Lane Hutson: 9 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 PTS

Zachary Bolduc: 9 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 PTS

 

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (4-2, 1.73 GAA, .934 Sv %)

Montreal  – Jakub Dobes (5-4, 2.14 GAA, .917 Sv %)  

Other Sabres Stories

Canadiens Sluggish In Game 1 Loss 

Is Alex Lyon the starter that can carry Buffalo in the playoffs?

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings 

Forwards

Peyton Krebs   - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Josh Doan 

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Jordan Greenway - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn

Ex., Tanner Pearson,, Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Bowen Byram 

Logan Stanley - Conor Timmins 

Ex. Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring, Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Ex. Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season) 

Noah Ostlund (lower body, Apr 28; week-to-week)

 

Sabres Playoff Stats Leaders 

Shots: Dahlin (30), Thompson/Tuch (27), Doan (20) 

Hits: Samuelsson (31), Malenstyn (27), Tuch (23) 

Blocked Shots: Timmins (19), Samuelsson/Tuch (11), Dahlin (9)

https://x.com/DuaneS39/status/2053207890379292707?s=20 

 

 

Notes

This season marks the first time the Sabres have advanced past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since they advanced to the 2007 Eastern Conference Final. The Sabres have earned three playoff series victories over the Canadiens in franchise history. 

Buffalo last faced Montreal in the playoffs in the 1998 Eastern Conference Semifinals, a series in which the Sabres won four games to none. The Sabres also defeated the Canadiens three games to none in the 1983 Adams Division Semifinals and four games to two in the 1975 Semifinals. Buffalo has allowed just 12 total goals in the team’s last six games. Prior to this season, the Sabres last allowed 12 or fewer goals in a six-game span in the playoffs from April 20 to May 4, 2007 (12). The Sabres have allowed only one power-play goal over their last six games, the fewest by a Buffalo team in any six-game span in the playoffs all-time. 

In his last five games, Zach Benson has posted six points (3+3), including at least one point in three straight contests. Benson’s five points (2+3) in his last three games are the most by an NHL skater age 20 or younger in any three-game span in the playoffs since Wyatt Johnston from April 27 to May 1, 2024 (3+2). A point in tonight’s game would make him the first NHL skater age 20 or younger since Cole Caufield from June 6 to 18, 2021 (five games; 2+3) to register a point streak of four or more games in the playoffs. Benson would be the first Sabres skater to do so since Pierre Turgeon from April 5 to 9, 1989 (four games; 3+5). 

Alex Lyon has allowed 11 total goals in seven appearances in the playoffs, tied for the fewest goals allowed in any seven-game span in the playoffs by a Sabres goaltender all-time (Dominik Hasek; April 23 to May 14, 1999). It is the first time any NHL goaltender has allowed 11 or fewer goals in their first seven playoff games (within a single playoff year) with a team since Jacob Markstrom from May 3 to 15, 2022 with Calgary (11). Lyon has posted a .934 save percentage in his first seven appearances in the playoffs, the best mark by a Sabres goaltender in any seven-game span in the playoffs since Ryan Miller from April 18, 2007 to May 4, 2007 (.937). It is the second-best save percentage by a Sabres goaltender in their first seven playoff appearances with Buffalo (within a single playoff year) all-time (Steve Shields; April 21 to May 5, 1997; .935). 

Peyton Krebs has registered six points (2+4) in the playoffs thus far and his plus-6 rating through the team’s first eight playoff games ranks first among all Sabres skaters. Krebs’ plus/minus is the best by a Sabres skater in their first eight playoff games with Buffalo since Toni Lydman from April 22 to May 8, 2006 (plus-9). It is tied with Matthew Barnaby (May 9, 1993 to May 3, 1997; plus-6) for the best mark by a Sabres forward all-time in their first eight playoff games with Buffalo. 

In his last five games, Josh Doan has registered six points (2+4), including at least one assist in each of his last three contests. An assist tonight would make Doan the first Sabres forward since Tim Connolly from April 27 to May 4, 2007 (four games; 0+4) to register an assist streak of four or more games in the playoffs. 

Bowen Byram has recorded four goals in the playoffs and is one goal away from recording the most goals by a Sabres defenseman in a single playoff year all-time. 

Conor Timmins tallied the first point of his playoff career with an assist in Game 2 against the Canadiens. Timmins would become the third Sabres defenseman to record an assist in at least two consecutive games this postseason with an assist tonight (Byram, Owen Power).

 

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo

THN.com/FreeTHN.com/Free
Buffalo SabresMontreal Canadiens
Latest NewsGame DayPlayers
2