Buffalo Sabres - Montreal Canadiens Game 3 Preview: Lineups, Stats, How To Watch

Alex Lyon has allowed 11 total goals in seven appearances in the playoffs, tied for the fewest goals allowed in any seven-game span in the playoffs by a Sabres goaltender all-time (Dominik Hasek; April 23 to May 14, 1999). It is the first time any NHL goaltender has allowed 11 or fewer goals in their first seven playoff games (within a single playoff year) with a team since Jacob Markstrom from May 3 to 15, 2022 with Calgary (11). Lyon has posted a .934 save percentage in his first seven appearances in the playoffs, the best mark by a Sabres goaltender in any seven-game span in the playoffs since Ryan Miller from April 18, 2007 to May 4, 2007 (.937). It is the second-best save percentage by a Sabres goaltender in their first seven playoff appearances with Buffalo (within a single playoff year) all-time (Steve Shields; April 21 to May 5, 1997; .935).