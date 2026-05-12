Buffalo Sabres - Montreal Canadiens Game 4 Preview: Lineups, Stats, How To Watch

In his last six games, Josh Doan has registered seven points (2+5), including at least one assist in each of his last four contests. An assist tonight would make Doan the first Sabres skater since Tim Connolly from April 30 to May 10, 2006 (five games; 0+6) to register an assist streak of five or more games in the playoffs. He would become one of six Buffalo skaters (Briere, Dale Hawerchuk, Pat LaFontaine, Gilbert Perreault, Alexei Zhitnik) to record an assist streak of five or more games in the playoffs at least one time.