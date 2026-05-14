Buffalo Sabres - Montreal Canadiens Game 5 Preview: Lineups, Stats, How To Watch

Tage Thompson has tallied 11 points (4+7) in 10 playoff games thus far, including two points in each of the last two contests. Thompson’s four multi-point games in the playoffs were tied for the second-most among all NHL skaters entering play on Wednesday. A multi-point effort tonight would make Thompson the first Buffalo skater to register three or more consecutive multi-point games in the playoffs since Miroslav Satan from April 14 to 17, 2001 (three games; 2+4). A goal in tonight’s game would make him the first Sabres forward to record a goal streak of three or more games in the playoffs since Jason Pominville from April 18 to 25, 2007 (three games; 3+0). Thompson is the first Sabres skater to record at least one point per game through the first 10 playoff games of their career since Tim Connolly from (April 22, 2006 to April 14, 2007; 5+7). Thompson is the only Buffalo skater to do so in a single playoff year.