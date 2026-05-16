Buffalo Sabres - Montreal Canadiens Game 6 Preview: Lineups, Stats, How To Watch

In his last seven games, Rasmus Dahlin has posted seven points (2+5), including an assist in three straight games. With an assist tonight, Dahlin would join Owen Power as the only Sabres defensemen who have registered an assist streak of at least four games in this year’s playoffs. Dahlin would become just the fourth Buffalo defenseman all-time (Power, Alexei Zhitnik, Jason Woolley) to register an assist streak of four or more games in the playoffs.