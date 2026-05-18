Logo
Buffalo Sabres
Powered by Roundtable
Buffalo Sabres - Montreal Canadiens Game 7 Preview: Lineups, Stats, How To Watch cover image

Buffalo Sabres - Montreal Canadiens Game 7 Preview: Lineups, Stats, How To Watch

Michael Augello
9h
featured
287Members·3,677Posts
MikeInBuffalo@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Stanley Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Semi-Final

5/18/26 - 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

TV - US - ESPN, Canada - CBC Hockey Night In Canada

Buffalo – 50-23-9 | - 109  points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division

Montreal  – 48-24-10 | - 106 points – 3rd place in the Atlantic Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play(Reg) – 19.5% (21st)

Power Play(Playoffs) - 10 for 48 - 20.8% (7th) 

Penalty Kill(Reg) – 81.9% (4th)

Penalty Kill(Playoffs) - 32 for 41 - 78.0% (12th) 

Montreal

Power Play(Reg) – 23.1% (10th)

Power Play(Playoffs) - 12 for 51 - 23.5% (6th)

Penalty Kill(Reg) - 78.2% (18th)

Penalty Kill(Playoffs) - 39 for 53 - 73.6% (13th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 12 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 12 GP, 3 G, 10 A, 13 PTS

Josh Doan: 12 GP, 3 G, 7 A, 10 PTS

Montreal

Lane Hutson: 13 GP, 2 G, 11 A, 13 PTS

Nick Suzuki: 13 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 PTS

Cole Caufield: 13 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS

 

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-2, 3.36 GAA, .875 Sv %)

Montreal  – Jakub Dobes (7-6, 2.59 GAA, .906 Sv %)  

Other Sabres Stories

Canadiens Sluggish In Game 1 Loss 

What will Zach Benson's next contract look like?

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings 

Forwards

Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Tage Thompson

Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker - Konsta Helenius - Jack Quinn  

Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs  - Beck Malenstyn

Ex., Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Bowen Byram 

 Zach Metsa - Conor Timmins 

Ex. Luke Schenn, Logan Stanley, Michael Kesselring

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season) 

Noah Ostlund (lower body, Apr 28; week-to-week)

 

Sabres Playoff Stats Leaders 

Shots: Dahlin/Thompson/Tuch (41), Doan (29), Byram (28) 

Hits: Samuelsson (44), Malenstyn (38), Tuch (35) 

Blocked Shots: Timmins (30), Samuelsson (23), Tuch (15)

 

 

Notes

With a win in tonight’s game, Buffalo would advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2007. It would mark the seventh time the Sabres have appeared in the Conference Final/league Semi-final (1975, 1980, 1998, 1999, 2006, 2007).

A win tonight would mark the Sabres’ fourth playoff series victory over the Canadiens in franchise history. Buffalo’s only Game 7 victory came on April 29, 1997 vs. Ottawa (3-2, OT) in the 1997 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal.

In his last seven games, Zach Benson has registered eight points (4+4). Benson is two goals shy of Danny Gare’s record, set in 1975, for goals by a Sabres skater age 21 or younger in a single playoff year (7; 20 years old).

In his last eight games, Rasmus Dahlin has posted 12 points (3+9), 

including at least one assist in four straight games. Dahlin needs two points to match the most points registered by a Buffalo defenseman in a single playoff year in franchise history (15; Jason Woolley and Zhitnik in 1999). Woolley and Zhitnik appeared in 21 games in the 1999 playoffs and tonight is Dahlin’s 13th game of the 2026 playoffs.

Tage Thompson has tallied 15 points (5+10) in 12 playoff games thus far, including eight points (3+5) in his last four games. Thompson’s eight points (3+5) in his last four games are the most by a Sabres forward in any four-game span in the playoffs since Derek Roy notched nine points (3+6) from May 2 to 10, 2006.

Konsta Helenius has recorded a goal in two consecutive games and a goal in tonight’s game would make Helenius the youngest skater in franchise history to record a goal streak of three or more games in the playoffs.

Josh Doan has registered 10 points (3+7) in his last nine games, including seven points (2+5) in six games against Montreal in this series.

Jack Quinn has recorded four points (2+2) in his last two games, including a multi-goal effort in Game 6 against the Canadiens (2+1). Quinn joined Thompson as the only Sabres skaters to record a multi-goal game in the 2026 playoffs.

 

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo

THN.com/FreeTHN.com/Free
Buffalo SabresMontreal Canadiens
Latest NewsGame DayPlayers
1