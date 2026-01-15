Canucks, Jets Veterans Should Be On Sabres' Trade Target List

The Buffalo Sabres have 23 days before the NHL’s trade deadline arrives on March 6. And other than goaltending (which has the most depth), the Sabres can make trades to address their two areas of need – at forward, and on ‘D’.
Trading one of Alex Lyon or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen would clear up the logjam between the pipes, but goalie depth is important, so Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen might decide to hold on to his netminding depth.
But Kekalain has to add a strong, experienced and capable defenseman. For instance, would Winnipeg Jets blueliner Luke Schenn be an option? It says here he absolutely should. Schenn is a no-nonsense, physical defenseman who still has stuff left in the tank. There could be other options on ‘D’, but Schenn fits the mold of the type of player Sabres coach Lindy Ruff likes. Oh, and he won’t cost an arm and a leg to trade for.
Meanwhile, up front, there’s also a need Kekalainen should address on the trade market. A veteran winger for Buffalo’s second line would be ideal. And given that Buffalo will have $8.5-million in salary cap space, Kekalainen can and should be able to pluck someone to give his team a different look.
For instance, would Vancouver Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk be a target for the Sabres? DeBrusk does have a full no-trade clause in his contract, but it’s not working out for him in Vancouver, and he looks like a change of scenery will do him good.
Or what about taking a run at another Canuck – winger Kiefer Sherwood? He’s a far less-expensive gamble at $1.5 million, and he’s a UFA at the end of the season, so he could be a pure rental, or you could sign him to an extension.
In any case, we use these examples to show you there’s plenty of talent out there to bid on if you’re Kekalainen. And the boost the Sabres would get from adding one or two of these players would make it worth whatever Buffalo had to give up to get them.
The Sabres are far from a perfect team, and they’ll still have their issues regardless of what happens to them trade-wise. But Kekalainen can send his group of players a message – that message being, “I believe in you, and here’s a gift of a talented player to make the team even better.”
Kekalainen has to act soon, lest he miss out on trades he should’ve been in on. Being proactive is going to get Buffalo the experienced hands they need to make a Stanley Cup playoff push. And if Kekalainen can pull that off, he’s going to get the gratitude of Sabres fans desperate to see this team make it to the post-season.