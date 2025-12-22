Kekalainen Looking To Pick Up Pieces In Tuch Negotiations

Jarmo Kekalainen indicated in his opening remarks as new Buffalo Sabres general manager that one of his top priorities was to re-engage with the agent for winger Alex Tuch, but it is unknown whether the Sabres negotiating stance will change with the departure of Kevyn Adams and Kekalainen saying that he has full autonomy in terms of hockey operations.

"I'll take charge of that situation, talk to his representatives. It always takes two parties to agree on a number that both feel is reasonable, and not just for today, but moving forward," Kekalainen said. "Alex is a really good hockey player. We appreciate him, we like him, we want to get him signed. I think that's been clear the whole time. Now we just have to agree on a number that works for both sides."

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported last week Kekalainen was in the loop on negotiations. Talks were put on hold by agent Brian Bartlett in October when the Sabres got off to a bad start and there have been no indications at this point that they have resumed, even the Buffalo has played better as of late.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in Saturday’s 32 Thoughts column heard that the Sabres offered Tuch in the vicinity of Tage Thompson ($7.14 million AAV) and that the two sides “discussed concepts without making an official offer.” That coincides with LeBrun’s reporting before the season that Buffalo was not willing to go over $10 million per season on a long-term deal, and the price tag likely only went up after winger Adrian Kempe signed an eight-year extension with Los Angeles for $10.625 million AAV.

Friedman said that Adams felt if he went further on Tuch’s demands it would give the Sabres less flexibility next summer, with the dead money on Jeff Skinner’s buyout going from $4.44 million to to $6.44 million next season and new contracts needed for youngsters Zach Benson and Josh Doan.

This seems to put the JJ Peterka deal with Utah from last June in proper context. The Sabres were hoping to get the restricted free agent winger on a short-term bridge deal like teammate Jack Quinn agreed to. Buffalo was forced to move Peterka after he balked and expected to be paid after finishing second in team scoring.

Both Doan and defenseman Michael Kesselring were under contract for another season. The only difference in the current scenario with Tuch is that Kekalainen has to determine before the Olympic break whether he can get the veteran winger signed, otherwise he risks losing him as an unrestricted free agent this summer and getting nothing in return.

