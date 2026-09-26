Know Your Enemy: High-Octane Lightning Will Be One Of Buffalo's Toughest Tests – And The Bolts And Sabres Could Face Each Other In 2027 Playoffs

The Sabres will be taking on the Lightning twice in an 11-day stretch in early November, and they’ll then clash again the day after New Year’s Day. And after that, they’ll get one more look at Tampa in their third-to-last game of the regular-season on April 5. That particular game could affect either or both team’s place in the Atlantic standings, and it could set up a first-round matchup between Buffalo and the Bolts. And that would be a first-round series Sabres fans may not be pleased with.