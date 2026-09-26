Know Your Enemy: High-Octane Lightning Will Be One Of Buffalo's Toughest Tests – And The Bolts And Sabres Could Face Each Other In 2027 Playoffs

Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2026 12:51 AM
Updated Sep 26, 2026 12:58 AM
In an ongoing series here on THN.com, we're breaking down every Buffalo Sabres opponent from the Eastern Conference this season, and in this file, we're looking at the high-flying Tampa Bay Lightning. Can Buffalo beat the Bolts in the regular-season or post-season?
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